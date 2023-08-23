As Hurricane Season Peaks, is Travel Insurance Worth it?

News provided by

Yonder Travel Insurance

23 Aug, 2023, 06:15 ET

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As tropical storms like Emily, Franklin, and Hilary progress, travelers have already seen their travel plans disrupted. With a significant amount of hurricane season still left, there's a chance more hurricanes, tropical storms, and cyclones could pop up. Although travelers looking to be covered against an already forecasted storm will be out of luck, Yonder Travel Insurance breaks down how travel insurance could protect your trip from future storms if you plan on traveling somewhere tropical later this fall.

Trip Cancellation & Trip Interruption

If a hurricane disrupts your pre-paid travel arrangements, such as flights, accommodations, or tours, travel insurance can reimburse you for non-refundable expenses under trip cancellation coverage. This way, you can reschedule your trip without facing substantial financial losses. Keep in mind that if you're looking to purchase travel insurance for an already named storm, coverage won't likely apply.

Sometimes adverse weather strikes while on your trip and you need to head home early. Trip interruption can reimburse the additional costs incurred for changing your travel arrangements, returning home early, or joining your trip at a later point.

Travel Loss & Delay

In case you get stuck somewhere during your trip due to hurricane-related disruptions, travel delay benefits can offer compensation for additional accommodation, meals, and transportation. Delayed or cancelled flights might also cause your baggage to be misplaced. If your belongings are lost, damaged, or delayed during the trip due to a hurricane, travel insurance can help you recover your expenses to replace essential items.

24/7 Assistance Services

Travel insurance usually includes 24/7 emergency assistance services, providing support and guidance in navigating hurricane-related emergencies. These emergency assistance team members are trained to help find the nearest hospital, shelter, and even coordinate evacuations.

"Traveling during hurricane season is not the time you want to skip out on travel insurance," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance. "With unpredictable weather patterns, a hurricane can strike without warning, and travelers may find themselves facing substantial financial burdens if they haven't invested in the right coverage."

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

Contact:
Meagan Palmer, Marketing Director
(952-358-6459)
[email protected]

SOURCE Yonder Travel Insurance

Also from this source

Expert Insight on Popular and Lesser-Known Travel Insurance Upgrades

Why Comprehensive Travel Insurance Outshines Airline Offered Insurance

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.