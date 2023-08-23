As Hurricane Season Peaks, is Travel Insurance Worth it?

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As tropical storms like Emily, Franklin , and Hilary progress, travelers have already seen their travel plans disrupted. With a significant amount of hurricane season still left, there's a chance more hurricanes, tropical storms, and cyclones could pop up. Although travelers looking to be covered against an already forecasted storm will be out of luck, Yonder Travel Insurance breaks down how travel insurance could protect your trip from future storms if you plan on traveling somewhere tropical later this fall.

Trip Cancellation & Trip Interruption

If a hurricane disrupts your pre-paid travel arrangements, such as flights, accommodations, or tours, travel insurance can reimburse you for non-refundable expenses under trip cancellation coverage. This way, you can reschedule your trip without facing substantial financial losses. Keep in mind that if you're looking to purchase travel insurance for an already named storm, coverage won't likely apply.

Sometimes adverse weather strikes while on your trip and you need to head home early. Trip interruption can reimburse the additional costs incurred for changing your travel arrangements, returning home early, or joining your trip at a later point.

Travel Loss & Delay

In case you get stuck somewhere during your trip due to hurricane-related disruptions, travel delay benefits can offer compensation for additional accommodation, meals, and transportation. Delayed or cancelled flights might also cause your baggage to be misplaced. If your belongings are lost, damaged, or delayed during the trip due to a hurricane, travel insurance can help you recover your expenses to replace essential items.

24/7 Assistance Services

Travel insurance usually includes 24/7 emergency assistance services, providing support and guidance in navigating hurricane-related emergencies. These emergency assistance team members are trained to help find the nearest hospital, shelter, and even coordinate evacuations.

"Traveling during hurricane season is not the time you want to skip out on travel insurance," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance . "With unpredictable weather patterns, a hurricane can strike without warning, and travelers may find themselves facing substantial financial burdens if they haven't invested in the right coverage."

