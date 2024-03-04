Key Insights on Pre-Existing Conditions and Travel Insurance

MINNEAPOLIS, March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- If you or a travel companion has a pre-existing medical condition, obtaining travel insurance specifically covering pre-existing conditions is highly advisable, particularly if the condition occasionally requires professional medical attention. Here's what you need to know about pre-existing conditions and travel insurance from the experts at Yonder Travel Insurance .

Is Your Condition Considered Pre-Existing?

Contrary to standard health insurance definitions, your medical condition might not be considered pre-existing under travel insurance and here's why. Travel insurance companies typically review the past two to six months of your medical history to assess if a claim is related to ongoing conditions.

"If you have a clean bill of health with no changes in your medical records recently, you may not need to worry about pre-existing condition coverage exclusions with travel insurance," says Terry Boynton, co-founder and president of Yonder Travel Insurance . Yonder's team of friendly humans can help decipher what coverage you'll need for your trip.

However, if you've experienced the following in the last two to six months, Yonder recommends getting what's called a pre-existing condition waiver:

A doctor recommended you take a medical test, examination, or medical treatment.

Your physician prescribed a new medication for you.

You experienced a change in dosage or frequency of your prescription.

What is a Pre-Existing Condition Waiver?

Essentially, the waiver removes the exclusions to coverage for pre-existing conditions, even if you've experienced a recent ongoing medical ailment. For example, if an individual with a pre-existing heart condition has to cancel their trip due to a flare-up of the condition, the pre-existing condition waiver may reimburse nonrefundable trip expenses.

If you qualify, you can still opt for a waiver for pre-existing conditions, even if your health hasn't changed. Regarding qualifications, here are the common requirements for purchasing a pre-existing condition waiver:

You must purchase within 14 days of your initial trip deposit date

You must insure all nonrefundable trip costs

You must be physically able to travel at the time of purchase

You can easily purchase a policy with a pre-existing condition waiver using Yonder's quote results filters.

The experts at Yonder Travel Insurance have poured over hundreds of policies from the best travel insurance providers in the US to provide the best travel insurance recommendation for how YOU travel.

