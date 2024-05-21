As K-12 Schools Manage More Devices Than Ever, Trafera Opens New North Carolina Facility To Support Regional Device Repairs

"One of the biggest challenges for schools dealing with this abundance of tech is what to do with it when it breaks," says former K-12 Technology Director, Eric Wells. Since his career shift to regional operations leadership at Trafera, Wells has played a critical role in kick-starting operations facilities nationwide, including the 2023 opening of a facility in Mabscott, West Virginia .

"Building on our plans over the last several years, we continue to look for opportunities to partner more closely with school districts nationwide, delivering exceptional service for their deployed technology," commented Scott Gill, CEO of Trafera. "Charlotte, North Carolina is the perfect next hub for us, allowing us to serve schools throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and the surrounding region."

This new facility is being equipped and staffed to provide device repair, warranty services, and technical support for K-12 districts in the area.

Wells concludes, "We are excited to continue our investment in people, processes, and premises. Every move we make underscores Trafera's commitment to customer success!"

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially mark the facility's opening, with local leaders, educators, and community members in attendance. Guests will get to tour the facility and witness the advanced technical support infrastructure Trafera has established.

Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration

Date: Monday, June 10th

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: 2:00 PM ET

Location: 5400-M West W.T. Harris Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28269

As the educational technology landscape evolves, Trafera remains at the forefront, helping schools seamlessly integrate technology into the classroom. This expansion underscores the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled support to K-12 organizations nationwide.

For more information about Trafera and its educational technology solutions, visit trafera.com. To attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony or for media inquiries, please contact Chad Dehmlow at [email protected].

SOURCE Trafera