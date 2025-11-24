As Local Law 97 Enforcement Strengthens, Cotocon Urges Building Owners to Plan Ahead with Precision

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With Local Law 97 (LL97) entering its first enforcement cycle and emissions caps tightening toward 2030, The Cotocon Group has issued new guidance urging New York City building owners to begin structured planning now, focusing on data accuracy, cost modelling, financing, and future-proof energy upgrades.

The recent clarification of LL97 rules, deadlines, and filing requirements has ended years of uncertainty.

"The question is no longer whether LL97 will be enforced," said Jimmy Carchietta, Founder & CEO of The Cotocon Group. "The only relevant question for owners today is: What is my building's actual exposure, and what is the smartest path to full compliance?"

Where Buildings Must Start: Benchmarking, Data Quality & Emissions Modelling

Cotocon emphasizes that accurate data is the foundation of every future LL97 decision. Many properties still do not have reliable numbers for:

Annual energy use by fuel type

Verified space type breakdown

2024 emissions performance vs. allowed limits

Projected 2030 caps and potential penalties

"Owners cannot make capital decisions on guesswork," Carchietta said. "We start every engagement by cleaning the data, validating it across DOB, DOF, utility records, ESPM, and our own inspection systems. Only then can a true compliance roadmap be developed."

The Cotocon Group's internal audits show that more than 40% of buildings have discrepancies in their benchmarking submissions, which can misrepresent emissions exposure by thousands of dollars.

What Owners Need to Know in Late 2025

Cotocon highlights four non-negotiable facts every owner should be aware of:

1. Fines are recurring, not one-time.

Penalties for being over the limit can repeat annually and compound with non-filing fines.

2. The message is simple: getting past 2024 is one thing, 2030 requires real planning.

Most buildings meet the 2024 limits, but many will exceed the 2030 cap without upgrades.

3. Retrofits take time.

Electrification, envelope upgrades, controls work, and heating system modernization often require 12–30 months from planning to commissioning.

4. Incentives and financing are evolving.

New utility incentives, green bank offerings, on-bill repayment models, and federal IRA benefits require updated financial modelling.

"Buildings that wait for the 'perfect' incentive risk missing the timeline entirely," Carchietta added.

The Role of Cotocon and Other Service Providers

Cotocon recommends that owners work with qualified LL97 specialists—not generic contractors—to ensure a coordinated, legally compliant approach.

A strong LL97 service partner should provide:

Data validation and emissions forecasting

Capital planning aligned with 2030 and 2035 caps

Energy audits & retro-commissioning (LL87, Article 320/321)

Electrification and heat pump feasibility studies

Envelope & ventilation assessments

Contractor-neutral recommendations and incentive optimization.

Cotocon is also integrating these deliverables into The Carbon Shield, the company's digital compliance and monitoring platform that tracks emissions monthly and forecasts LL97 exposure years in advance.

Cotocon stresses that NYC Accelerator remains the city's most important public-facing resource for building owners seeking unbiased education and guidance on Local Law 97. Accelerator advisors help owners understand emissions calculations, explore retrofit pathways, evaluate heat pump feasibility, identify incentives, and connect with qualified service providers.

"Cotocon sees the Accelerator as a partner in education," Carchietta said. "They help owners understand the landscape. We help execute the plan."

Cotocon encourages the city to continue expanding technical assistance and building-specific guidance to support compliance.

Call to Action for Building Owners

Cotocon urges all building owners—co-ops, condos, commercial properties, and institutions—to take the following steps before Q2 2026:

Verify your 2024 emissions and benchmarking accuracy. Model your 2030 exposure using real data, not estimates. Focus on future-proof upgrades such as controls, lighting, steam trap repairs, and envelope sealing. Begin heat pump and electrification feasibility assessments. Align capital improvements with LL97 requirements to avoid reactive spending. Use technical advisors and NYC Accelerator to avoid unnecessary costs.

Cotocon helps building owners execute every step of their compliance plan, from emissions validation to incentive-backed upgrades, so you're not navigating this alone.

About The Cotocon Group

The Cotocon Group is New York City's leading building compliance and energy performance consulting firm, specializing in Local Law 97, Local Law 87, Local Law 84/133, Local Law 88, and related sustainability mandates.

With more than a decade of experience across multifamily, commercial, institutional, and nonprofit buildings, Cotocon provides end-to-end services—from data validation and Energy Audits to Retro-Commissioning, capital planning, electrification assessment, and full-scope LL97 compliance roadmaps.

Cotocon also operates The Carbon Shield, a proprietary emissions monitoring and compliance intelligence platform that provides real-time insights, annual projections, and automated reporting to help property owners stay ahead of penalties and make cost-effective decarbonization decisions.

Cotocon's mission is simple: empower building owners with clarity, accuracy, and practical solutions to reduce emissions, lower operating costs, and safeguard long-term asset value.

For more information, visit www.thecotocongroup.com

Press & Media Inquiries:

(212) 889-6566

[email protected]

SOURCE The Cotocon Group