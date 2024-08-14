AS MONTEREY CAR WEEK CELEBRATES AUTOMOTIVE EXCELLENCE, LEO FLIGHT VIRTUALLY UNVEILS A FLYING CAR

More than a flying car, the LEO Coupe is a reinvention of the freedom that once defined the open road. Just as Route 66 symbolized adventure and possibility in the post-war era, the LEO Coupe offers a new dimension of freedom — the open skies. With its sleek aerodynamic design, dramatic gullwing doors, and advanced electric jet technology, the LEO Coupe embodies the spirit of automotive artistry and innovation.

"Since the advent of the Space Age, when we think of the future we've always dreamed about flying cars," says Carlos Salaff, Co-Founder and Design Director of LEO Flight. "The LEO Coupe 2-seat flying car is our vision of that future come to fruition."

The LEO Coupe features a patented clustered electric jet propulsion system, providing redundant safety measures and eliminating the need for fuel-burning jets or traditional propellers, which pose a danger to bystanders and property. With a cruising speed of 200 mph and a range of 250 miles per charge, the LEO Coupe redefines the possibilities of intercity and intracity travel.

"Our propulsion system not only enhances safety but also sets a gold standard for performance and reliability in the flying car industry," says Pete Bitar, Co-Founder and Director of Flight Systems at LEO Flight. "The LEO Coupe is truly a revolution in personal transportation."

During Monterey Car Week, LEO Flight invites car enthusiasts to virtually discover the LEO Coupe flying car through the LEO Flight website, Instagram and YouTube. The experience includes a thrilling 30-minute flight from an East Hampton home to a Midtown Manhattan parking garage, the unveiling of the LEO Coupe's striking 2-seat interior, and a documentary-style look at prototype development LEO Flight's advanced electric flight systems.

About LEO Flight

Founders Pete Bitar and Carlos Salaff formed LEO Flight in 2021 with the belief that the science fiction vision of compact, personal flying cars is now within reach. Hands-on builders, Bitar and Salaff have developed, tested, and commercialized several automobile and aircraft designs with small teams and large organizations including Mazda Motor Corporation and the US military.

That same year (2021) LEO Flight won the NASA HeroX award for innovation and developed its DARPA-backed electric jet propulsion system. LEO Flight has strategic alliances in flight systems technology, energy infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. Vehicle certification is expected under the new FAA MOSAIC guidelines which will require just 20 hours of flight time to obtain a pilot's license, and the LEO Coupe is expected to begin production in 2027.

