As Nonprofits Face Mounting Pressure, Givebutter Ensures Every Donor Dollar Goes Further This Giving Tuesday

Givebutter announces its most ambitious Giving Tuesday program yet, offering a donation

match, 2.5% APY rewards and a zero-fee guarantee, ensuring nonprofits keep and grow every

cent they raise this Giving Tuesday and beyond

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Givebutter , the all-in-one nonprofit fundraising and CRM platform trusted by more than 70,000 nonprofits, announced its boldest Giving Tuesday program to date, designed to empower nonprofits to make every donor dollar go further at a moment when they need it most. Nonprofits already pay no platform or processing fees on funds raised thanks to the Givebutter Guarantee, and organizations using Givebutter Wallet earn 2.5% APY rewards on funds they save. Now, nonprofits can earn an additional 1% match on funds raised this Giving Tuesday that are stored in Givebutter Wallet, multiplying the impact of every donation.

Givebutter Gives Back for Giving Tuesday

This comes as nonprofits face shrinking budgets, rising needs for their services, and growing uncertainty around public funding and policy. Givebutter's expanded Giving Tuesday initiative meets the moment by putting more money directly into nonprofits' hands and equipping them with the fundraising tools they need to stretch every dollar further and drive greater impact.

"Nothing captures our mission more than Giving Tuesday, which embodies the spirit of generosity we're built to support. This year, it matters more than ever as nonprofits face real financial pressure and the loss of corporate support that once anchored year-end giving," said Max Friedman, CEO and Co-founder of Givebutter. "That's why we're taking one big match and breaking it into thousands of smaller ones to democratize support so every nonprofit on our platform can access it. And when you pair that with simple financial tools that help every dollar go further, it helps fill the gaps and empowers organizations to do more with less."

This year's Giving Tuesday initiative reinforces Givebutter's mission to empower nonprofits by providing tools that help them stretch their resources further, including the 1% match, the zero-fee Givebutter Guarantee, and 2.5% APY Wallet rewards.

The Givebutter Guarantee, launched earlier this year, ensures nonprofits do not pay platform or processing fees when optional donor tips are enabled. If donors don't cover the fees, Givebutter does, so every donation goes directly to the nonprofit and their cause. From there, donated dollars can continue to grow through Givebutter Wallet, a built-in money management account for U.S. nonprofits that offers 2.5% APY rewards on all funds added. Funds become available quickly. Transfers out of Wallet use same-day ACH, allowing nonprofits to access their money much faster than the standard 2-3 business day bank transfer window, which can drag out as long as 30+ days on other platforms.

"Since launching our Giving Tuesday initiative, Wallet activations and stored funds have both doubled," said Liran Cohen, Chief Product Officer and Co-founder of Givebutter. "Nonprofits are adopting Wallet because it strengthens their cash position, especially during high-volume moments like Giving Tuesday. Fast access to funds and built-in rewards help organizations do more with every donation. Times are tough, and these tools are designed to meet that reality."

Join Givebutter for Giving Tuesday

Every organization on Givebutter that enables their Wallet automatically qualifies for the 1% match. Here's how to activate:

Sign up for free and create your campaign, donation form, or event. Set Givebutter Wallet as your primary payout method. Fundraise on Giving Tuesday (12:00 AM ET on December 2 through 5:59 AM ET on December 3) and receive a 1% match on every dollar raised and stored in your Wallet . Matches will begin depositing into Wallets starting December 15.

Learn more and join the initiative here: https://givebutter.com/giving-tuesday

About Givebutter

Givebutter is the easiest-to-use, all-in-one fundraising and CRM platform for nonprofits. It empowers millions of changemakers to raise more, pay less, and give better. Nonprofits use Givebutter to unify donation forms, fundraising campaigns, events, auctions, donor CRM, email, and more - all in one place. Givebutter's core fundraising tools are completely free to use, and nonprofits pay zero processing or platform fees when optional donor tips are enabled thanks to the Givebutter Guarantee. Ranked the #1 nonprofit software company on G2 across multiple categories, Givebutter is on a mission to power the next billion changemakers. Learn more at Givebutter.com .

SOURCE Givebutter