Givebutter Acquires We Are For Good, Amplifying the Leading Grassroots Community of Nonprofits and Changemakers

Leading fundraising and CRM platform Givebutter combines with nonprofit community and content leader We Are For Good to accelerate the leading grassroots community for nonprofit leaders, uniting best-in-class nonprofit technology with local meetups across 80+ global cities.

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Givebutter , the all-in-one nonprofit fundraising and CRM platform trusted by more than 70,000 nonprofits, today announced its acquisition of We Are For Good, a trusted voice in social impact. Together, the two companies are building the industry's first unified ecosystem where nonprofit leaders can access the fundraising technology needed to scale alongside the ideas, education, and community needed to thrive.

Left to right: Julie Confer, Head of Media, We Are For Good; Jon McCoy, Co-Founder, We Are For Good; Max Friedman, Co-Founder & CEO, Givebutter; Becky Endicott, Co-Founder, We Are For Good.

Nonprofit leaders are under historic pressure with tighter budgets and higher demand for services all further compounded by policy uncertainty and reduced government funding. Givebutter and We Are For Good are uniting to deliver a solution that meets the moment.

"Nonprofits are stretched thin, facing increasing pressure and higher demand with fewer resources," said Max Friedman, CEO and Co-Founder of Givebutter. "That's exactly why this partnership matters. Together with We Are For Good, we're creating the world's most loved and trusted home for changemakers where the best nonprofit software, content, and community is accessible to all."

What This Means for Nonprofits

We Are For Good has built a global movement of social impact professionals, with more than 700,000 podcast downloads, 25,000 newsletter subscribers, and 150+ meetups across 80+ cities, connecting purpose-driven nonprofit leaders around the world.

Givebutter powers more than $7 billion in donations across 70,000+ nonprofit customers and remains the only free fundraising and CRM platform that unites fundraising, donor management, and financial tools that help nonprofit organizations raise more while enabling their fundraising to go further with built-in annual percentage yield (APY) rewards.

Together, the two companies create a unified ecosystem that will help nonprofits unlock new possibilities through:

- Expanded free learning resources, nonprofit leadership content, community events, and meetups across cities worldwide

- Deep integration between education and activation, enabling nonprofits to learn what works and how to act on it

- All-in-one fundraising and CRM platform that unifies donation forms, fundraising campaigns, events, auctions, donor CRM, email, financial tools, and more

"This is just the beginning," said Becky Endicott, Co-Founder of We Are For Good. "Together we're building toward something greater. You'll see more ways we're bringing nonprofit leaders and changemakers together through meaningful connection and activation. It's embracing this notion of building with community - rather than for it."

A Shared Vision for Growth

Givebutter and We Are For Good share a belief that growing impact requires more than great software. Together, they aim to reimagine how nonprofits learn, fundraise, and grow.

"Too many nonprofit leaders are building in isolation, without the community and resources they deserve to scale their mission," said Jon McCoy, Co-Founder of We Are For Good. "And community is everything. We've seen the power of value-aligned connection create ripples that grow into waves of impact. Now, with Givebutter, we can carry that wave further, reaching more changemakers, strengthening connections, driving greater impact, and expanding generosity everywhere."

What's Next

The We Are For Good brand, podcast, and community will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Jon McCoy, Becky Endicott, and Julie Confer. Now part of the broader Givebutter family, the team will collaborate closely to expand the reach and impact of both organizations while keeping We Are For Good's trusted voice and open community accessible to all.

"This partnership unites two missions built on the same foundation: empowering people who do good," Friedman said. "Together, we're helping nonprofits scale, learn, and build stronger communities through deeper connections than ever before."

With Giving Tuesday right around the corner and a 1% match from Givebutter on all funds raised, there's never been a better time to join the movement. To learn more visit givebutter.com .

About Givebutter

Givebutter is the easiest-to-use, all-in-one fundraising and CRM platform for nonprofits. It empowers millions of changemakers to raise more, pay less, and give better. Nonprofits use Givebutter to unify donation forms, fundraising campaigns, events, auctions, donor CRM, email, and more - all in one place. Givebutter's core fundraising tools are completely free to use, and nonprofits pay zero processing or platform fees when optional donor tips are enabled thanks to the Givebutter Guarantee. Ranked the #1 nonprofit software company on G2 across multiple categories, Givebutter is on a mission to power the next billion changemakers. Learn more at Givebutter.com .

About We Are For Good

We Are For Good is a media, education, and community ecosystem empowering nonprofit leaders and social impact changemakers to grow their influence and impact. Through its top-rated podcast, weekly newsletter, and ImpactUp meetups in over 80 cities worldwide, We Are For Good is reimagining how good is done. Learn more at weareforgood.com .

