As Omicron Surges, Kroger Health Reaches Important Milestone in Virus Response

"As Kroger Health reaches the critical milestone of administering our 10 millionth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, we lift up our amazing associates across Kroger Health's pharmacies and clinics who continue to inspire through their dedication to providing best-in-class patient care. Our commitment to filling patient prescriptions as well as vaccinating patients the past two years is remarkable as the healthcare industry faces significant challenges. We are tremendously encouraged by our team's ability to continue helping America heal and recover from the impacts of the pandemic," said Colleen Lindholz, president of Kroger Health.

Over the last 24 months, Kroger Health has achieved the following and remains committed to the fight against COVID-19 and providing healthcare to communities across the country.

Partnered with both federal and state governments to facilitate the administration of vaccines and tests to eligible persons as quickly as both resources became available leveraging its 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics and team of healthcare experts.

Joined the Biden Administration on several initiatives to accelerate COVID-19 testing and vaccination in America, including the $5 million #CommunityImmunity Giveaway and becoming only one of three national partners to reduce pricing and make at-home, rapid COVID-19 tests available to customers at cost from September to December 2021 (100 days). In stores with pharmacy locations, Kroger Health offers Abbott's Binax Now, and in non-pharmacy stores, Kroger Health offers Quidel's QuickVue. Additionally, Kroger Health has recently introduced a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) home collection kit enabled by Gravity Diagnostics in select stores. This kit offers the convenience of at-home sample collection with a PCR test performed at a CLIA-Certified, CAP-Accredited laboratory. Kroger Health is currently adding other test manufacturers to help increase product availability.

Hosted drive-through testing sites and vaccination clinics across the country to improve accessibility in addition to forming partnerships to provide individuals with transportation to vaccination appointments.

Administered 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to date, through the initial series as well as booster shots for all eligible age populations in alignment with guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Kroger Health continues to administer and increase the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine its locations.

Supported the administration of vaccines to associates across the organization, enabling associates to receive a one-time payment of $100 once fully vaccinated.

"Our administration of over 10 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and our team's ability to quickly respond to updates in CDC guidance regarding vaccinations and other new developments have been essential tools in our fight against the virus," says Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger's chief medical officer. "Vaccines remain the most effective method of preventing and reducing the impact of COVID-19, and with the recent release of multiple therapeutic options for those who contract the virus, we remain optimistic."

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination or booster, visit Kroger.com/covidvaccine. Kroger Health's testing solutions can be located at www.kroger.com/covidcare.

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. family of companies, is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, with over 2,200 pharmacies and 220 clinics in 35 states serving more than 14 million customers. Its affiliated team of 22,000 healthcare practitioners - from pharmacists and nurse practitioners, to dietitians and technicians – are committed to helping people live healthier lives. We believe in practicing at the top of our licenses and enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent or manage certain diseases. We are dedicated to providing testing and wellness services to help Americans combat the COVID-19 crisis. Learn more at www.krogerhealth.com .

About The Kroger Co.

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are Fresh for Everyone™ and dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit®. We are, across our family of companies, nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless shopping experience under a variety of banner names . We are committed to creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

