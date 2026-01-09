Kroger Announces the Sale of Vitacost.com, Inc.

Retailer finalizes sale to iHerb

CINCINNATI, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) today announced the sale of its subsidiary, Vitacost.com, Inc., an eCommerce retailer of health and wellness products, to iHerb. The transaction closed on January 8.

"As we shared earlier this fiscal year, we are reviewing all non-core assets to determine their ongoing contribution and role within the company as we make progress on our key priorities: simplifying our organization, improving the customer experience, and focusing on Kroger's core business," said Ron Sargent, Kroger's Chairman and CEO. "The sale of Vitacost is an important step in that process. We believe iHerb is well positioned to help Vitacost reach its full potential outside of Kroger, and we are working together to ensure a smooth transition for associates and customers."

Kroger and iHerb have worked to ensure minimal disruptions for customers and associates.

"The acquisition of the Vitacost brand represents a strategic investment in a name long associated with quality, value, and trust among American health and wellness consumers," said Emun Zabihi, Chief Executive Officer of iHerb. "Vitacost's strong brand equity and established customer base complement iHerb's global platform and capabilities, enabling us to further strengthen our leadership in the online health and wellness market."

This transaction is not expected to impact the Company's previously issued financial guidance for 2025. No additional financial terms were disclosed.

Advisors

RBC Capital Markets, LLC is serving as financial advisor and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP are serving as legal advisors to Kroger. Ducera Partners, LLC is serving as financial advisor and Latham & Watkins, LLP are serving as legal advisors to iHerb.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies more than 400,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through an eCommerce experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

About iHerb

iHerb, LLC, is one of the world's leading online retailers dedicated to offering an unbeatable selection of vitamins, minerals, supplements and other health and wellness products, including sports nutrition, beauty, bath and personal care, grocery, baby and pet care from nearly 2,000 reputable brands. Supported by a global workforce of 3,000 team members, iHerb serves 14 million active customers across 180 countries and 36 languages. iHerb's sophisticated global logistics network is anchored by nine climate-controlled logistics centers located in the U.S., Asia, and Saudi Arabia, providing customers a seamless and reliable shopping experience. Founded in 1996 and based in Irvine, California, iHerb is on a mission to make health and wellness accessible to all. For more information, please visit corporate.iherb.com.

