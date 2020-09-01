As Pandemic Escalates Mental Health Concerns, Newport Healthcare Partners with Nonprofit, To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA), for 4th Year to Raise Suicide Awareness

In honor of World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10) and National Suicide Prevention Week (September 6-12), Newport Healthcare, a national network of evidence-based healing centers for teens and young adults with primary mental health disorders, is partnering with To Write Love On Her Arms (TWLOHA), a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide.

This year's theme, "Worth Living For," was inspired by the conviction that together we can remind ourselves and each other that there is so much worth living for.

"This year has been hard for so many people — disruption and disconnection, uncertainty and changes — have become a part of our everyday lives," said TWLOHA Co-Executive Director Lindsay Kolsch. "We know that people need other people and that connection is important not just as humans, but to our mental health as well. We're honored to have Newport Healthcare join us as a strategic partner again this year for the Worth Living For campaign. They not only help us raise critical funds, but they lend their clinical expertise and compassion to the conversation we're hosting online. We know that every day they are walking with families and people who are fighting for healing and recovery."

In addition to donating money and allocating resources to help raise awareness of the campaign to assist those suffering with mental health issues, Newport Healthcare Senior Clinician, Heather Monroe, will join a special TWLOHA roundtable discussion with mental health thought leaders this Thursday, September 3rd from 4-5 pm ET. Part of the Worth Living For conversation series, it will be streamed live on Facebook and Twitch, then posted with captions to YouTube and InstagramTV.

"We are honored to partner with TWLOHA again this year and proud of all that they have achieved to help countless people find what is worth living for," said Newport Healthcare Executive Chairman Jamison Monroe Jr. "Too many people are struggling with thoughts of hopelessness and despair right now; we must raise awareness that there is help, that there are so many people who care. I am living proof that even when you feel you are at your lowest, there is still hope, there are reasons for living, and your story does not need to end here."

The public is invited to participate in the TWLOHA campaign by joining the conversation online using #WorthLivingFor and #WSPD20, tagging @TWLOHA, and by donating money to directly sponsor counseling sessions and tools that connect people to free or affordable mental health care.

For more information about To Write Love on Her Arms, visit TWLOHA.com. For more information about Newport Healthcare, visit NewportHealthcare.com.

About Newport Healthcare

Newport Healthcare, including Newport Academy and Newport Institute, provides evidence-based healing centers for teens, young adults, and families struggling with primary mental health issues. Newport offers a family-systems approach, providing gender-specific, individualized, integrated programs that encompass clinical therapy, academic or career support, and experiential practices. Offerings include residential treatment centers, Partial Hospitalization Programs, and Intensive Outpatient Programs. Newport nurtures the physical, psychological, social, educational, and spiritual needs of individuals, from a foundation of compassionate care, clinical expertise, and unconditional love. Newport's primary mission is to empower lives and restore families.

About To Write Love On Her Arms

To Write Love on Her Arms is a non-profit dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide. TWLOHA exists to encourage, inform, inspire, and also to invest directly into treatment and recovery. Since its start in 2006, TWLOHA has donated over $2.6 million directly into treatment and recovery and answered over 210,000 emails from over 100 countries.

