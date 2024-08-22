As Perceived Need for Personal Protection Spurs Record Levels of U.S. Adults Purchasing Firearms for the First Time, New PSA Emphasizes Need to Store Guns Safely

Brady and the Ad Council's new "End Family Fire" campaign offers critical education on safe storage at a moment when increased rates of new gun ownership meets alarmingly high numbers of injury and death from firearms

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as a part of the national, award-winning End Family Fire program, Brady: United Against Gun Violence and the Ad Council have released a new public service advertisement (PSA) developed by advertising agency, Pereira O'Dell, in an effort to raise awareness among the millions of new gun owners in the U.S. about the importance of secure firearm storage to prevent gun-related deaths and injuries. This comes at a critical moment as firearms have become the number one killer of children and teens in the U.S. and secure gun storage is proven to help protect our loved ones and communities.

According to recent data, approximately 7.5 million adults in America acquired their first firearm between 2019-2021, with 5.4 million adults bringing firearms into homes that were previously gun free. This spike in first-time gun ownership tracks with record high gun deaths with more Americans dying from gun violence in 2020 and 2021 than in any prior year on record. What many individuals don't know is that simply storing a firearm securely is a proven method of preventing gun-related deaths and injuries, including unintentional shootings, gun suicide, and intentional shootings. For example, in 75% of youth firearm suicides for which the gun storage method could be identified, the gun was stored loaded and unlocked. Additionally, 76% of school shooters under the age of 18 accessed the gun from the home of family or friends. Tragedies like these could be prevented by limiting firearm access through secure storage.

The new PSA campaign is focused on reaching audiences of new gun owners (defined as U.S. adults who acquired their first firearm in 2020 or later) who, according to a 2023 survey fielded by C+R Research on behalf of the Ad Council, overwhelmingly acquire firearms for personal protection. This same study also revealed that only 54% of first-time gun owners report storing all firearms in the home locked and unloaded, demonstrating a critical need for targeted messaging for these audiences on the importance of safe storage.

Developed pro bono by full-service advertising agency, Pereira O'Dell, the new campaign illustrates the kinds of safety threats that improperly stored firearms can pose within the home, especially to children. Filmed from the point of view of unsecured firearms in common places where many new gun owners keep their firearms, the video demonstrates that gun owners seeking to protect their loved ones might overlook the threat of family fire, or a shooting that results from someone misusing an unsecured firearm from the home.

However, it's not only this rise in firearm ownership and devastating impact of gun violence that is notable, but also the demographics of those more recently acquiring firearms. According to a 2021 survey from the Annals of Internal Medicine, nearly half of new gun owners are female (47 percent); 4 in 10 first time gun owners were between the ages of 30-44; and 20 percent of new gun owners were Black and 20 percent were Hispanic between 2019-2021. This is a significant shift from historical demographics of gun owners which have been majority white and male. The new PSA intentionally speaks directly to these audiences of new gun owners, encouraging them to keep their homes and communities safe.

"Gun violence has deeply affected communities across the country, becoming a national public health crisis that needs urgent action," said the Ad Council's Chief Campaign Development Officer Michelle Hillman. "Ensuring firearms are stored safely and securely in the home is a proven solution in helping to reduce potential injuries and deaths from a gun. And with a recent surge in first time gun ownership, it's critical that these audiences are reminded of best practices to store their firearms responsibly. Together with Brady and Pereira O'Dell, we're proud to be launching this powerful new work that will inspire millions across the nation and help save lives."

"Gun owners want to put their family and safety first, and that is admirable," said Brady President Kris Brown. "Our polling shows that nearly 80% of people who recently bought their first firearm did so for personal safety and often a conviction to protect their family and loved ones. But given our country's record-level spikes in gun-related deaths and injuries from with the home — including unintentional shootings of children and firearm suicide — it is crucial that first-time gun owners learn how to store their weapons safely. By sharing messages on safe firearm storage, we can prevent tragedies of family fire."

"With the rise in first-time gun ownership across the U.S., it's more important than ever to ensure that these new gun owners understand the life-saving importance of secure storage," said Pereira O'Dell's Chief Creative Officer Jason Apaliski. "Creativity can be a powerful force for change, especially when it comes to critical issues like gun safety. Through this campaign, we aim to address the potential dangers of improperly stored firearms and to inspire responsible gun ownership that protects families and communities. We're proud to partner with Brady and the Ad Council to help make a real impact on reducing gun-related tragedies."

For the last six years, End Family Fire has educated gun owners around the importance of securely storing firearms. According to an Ad Council study, respondents who are aware of End Family Fire are three times more likely to report seeking information on secure gun storage in the past 12 months, compared to those not aware (36% aware vs. 11% not aware; Source: Ad Council online survey of 1,815 U.S. adults who reside in gun-owning households, fielded by Ipsos April 1, 2024 - June 30, 2024). The End Family Fire program brings gun owners into the conversation about gun violence in the U.S. and makes them part of the solution -- driving a culture of responsible gun ownership.

To date, End Family Fire has garnered over $124 million in donated media and over 5.3 billion impressions. This new creative aimed at reaching first-time gun owners will run across broadcast TV, social, digital, online video, radio, out of home and print media nationwide, in time and space donated by the media. Additional forthcoming audio assets will be produced by SiriusXM Media's Studio Resonate and supported by donated inventory. To learn more about End Family Fire and how to promote responsible gun ownership, visit EndFamilyFire.org.

About End Family Fire

End Family Fire, a joint effort from Brady and the Ad Council, encourages safe gun storage by putting a name to the preventable tragedies that occur when guns in the home are misused. "Family fire," a term developed for the campaign, refers to a shooting that results from someone misusing an unsecured firearm from the home. This includes children as well as those who display behavior that indicates they could harm themselves or others. The national public education program brings awareness to the issue of family fire, gives gun owners a role in preventing firearm death and injuries, and encourages a national dialogue around safe storage practices—all of which can help prevent tragedies of family fire.

End Family Fire (born out of the ASKing Saves Kids, or ASK, campaign) was rated the only effective national safe storage education effort by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) in an analysis that included programs from notable gun organizations across the country.

About Brady

In America, there are more guns than there are people. And that's matched with a gun homicide rate that is 26 times greater than that of other high-income countries. Brady – the nation's oldest gun violence prevention organization – works to enact reasonable solutions to free America from gun violence. We tackle three critical areas: change the laws, change the industry, and change the culture. This three-point strategy is unique in the movement and follows the roadmap behind other successful public health campaigns, like those around youth smoking, seatbelt use, and drunk driving. By changing hearts and minds and fostering a culture of responsible gun use and ownership, we can free America from gun violence. Join the movement at bradyunited.org.

About The Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day. To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

