As Pets Live Longer, whiskerDocs Expands Support for Chronic and Preventive Care

24/7 veterinary telehealth supports lifelong pet health through prevention, chronic care, and treatment adherence

CHICAGO, May. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As pets live longer and veterinary care grows more complex, pet parents are increasingly seeking support beyond the clinic visit. whiskerDocs, a leading provider of 24/7 veterinary telehealth, has further expanded capabilities to help pet owners manage preventive care and chronic conditions throughout their pets' lives.

Originally built for urgent triage, whiskerDocs has evolved into a comprehensive support system for ongoing care, helping pet parents navigate nutrition, chronic disease management, medication adherence, and post-visit recovery.

Confident Care, Life Long Companion

"As pets live longer, their care doesn't end at the vet's office," said Deb Leon, founder and CEO of whiskerDocs. "Pet parents leave with a plan, but questions come later. We help them confidently follow that plan at home."

The company's expanded Chronic Condition Management program reflects a broader industry trend: longer pet lifespans are driving increased need for ongoing management of conditions such as:

diabetes

arthritis

allergies

weight-related health issues



The program now provides real-time translation support in 30+ languages and has expanded their staff of specialized veterinary telehealth coaches to support the increase in demand for services.

By providing on-demand access to veterinary professionals, whiskerDocs supports treatment adherence and helps pet owners make informed decisions between visits, reducing unnecessary emergency care while ensuring pets get the support they need.

"Veterinary visits are just one moment in a much longer care journey," Leon added. "We're there for everything in between."

whiskerDocs partners with employers, insurers, veterinary groups, and organizations nationwide to deliver pet health support as a benefit, making trusted veterinary guidance more accessible to millions of pet-owning households.

As demand for accessible pet healthcare continues to rise, virtual veterinary support is becoming an essential complement to in-person care.

Learn more at: whiskerDocs

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whiskerDocs is a leading provider of 24/7 pet telehealth, connecting pet parents to real veterinary professionals anytime, anywhere, for any pet. Through a combination of human expertise and purpose-built technology, whiskerDocs delivers real-time guidance, triage, and care navigation that helps pet parents make confident, cost-effective decisions. Serving millions of pets across both organizational partnerships and direct-to-consumer channels, whiskerDocs supports employers, insurers, health plans, membership organizations, and pet parents alike. Founded in 2013, the company continues to innovate with patented processes and scalable solutions for a growing global pet population.

SOURCE whiskerDocs