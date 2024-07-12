As Production Increases, GPARENCY Promotes Ami Eller to Senior Managing Director

HOWELL, N.J., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GPARENCY, America's only commercial mortgage broker with capped fees, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ami Eller to senior managing director in response to new business growth. In addition to Ami's continued role in closing complex debt transactions, his new responsibilities will focus on helping newer brokers place and close their deals, thereby maximizing their efficiency in client servicing, nurturing, and deal execution.

Ami Eller has been an integral broker at GPARENCY, handling hundreds of millions of dollars in debt nationwide. Recently, he facilitated a $9.1 million acquisition with a 3.99% first-year interest rate, showcasing his expertise and GPARENCY's strong lender relationships. This deal, under GPARENCY's capped fee model, cost the client just $11,000 versus the traditional $90,000 commission. GPARENCY's latest deal, led by Ami Eller and Scott Forbes, was completed today with the successful closing of a $17 million conventional loan refinance for a multifamily property in Dallas, Texas.

Ami's new hands-on role with the hundred new brokers hired this year is a strategic move to ensure continued growth and success as market demands increase.

"Ami Eller has been a cornerstone of our brokerage team," said Ira Zlotowtiz, founder and CEO of GPARENCY. "In his new role, Ami will take a more active role in working directly with our new brokers and ensuring our core principles of integrity and transparency are upheld in every deal."

Ami's new responsibilities will include mentoring and developing new brokers, as well as bringing his experience to each deal they manage. His focus on nurturing talent will be instrumental in maintaining GPARENCY's high standards of service and productivity.

"Nurturing and guiding these talented brokers is crucial to their growth and success, and I look forward to contributing to their development and helping them achieve their full potential," said Ami Eller. "Placing these deals alongside Scott Forbes, Director of Deal Placement and a seasoned industry veteran, we will bring a renewed focus on origination and closing deals."

For more information, please contact: [email protected]

About GPARENCY: GPARENCY is America's only commercial mortgage broker with capped fees, offering clients a transparent and cost-effective solution for securing financing. Bringing billions in deal experience to the table with a focus on client success, GPARENCY is revolutionizing the commercial mortgage landscape.

SOURCE GPARENCY