As Public Health Agencies Transform, ASTHO Launches a New Interactive Data Visualization Tool to Track Progress and Trends

News provided by

Association of State and Territorial Health Officials

21 Dec, 2023, 12:13 ET

ASTHO profile data indicates the public health workforce has more temporary and vacant positions than ever before

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) today released data from its ASTHO Profile of State and Territorial Public Health (Profile), the only source of comprehensive information on resources and trends in state and territorial public health agencies. The profile provides a look at the infrastructure and work overseen by the public health workforce across all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and freely associated states.

Results from the 2022 profile survey are presented in a new dashboard that provides viewers with interactive data elements, stories connecting the data to actions, new information focused on health equity and informatics, as well as individual state profile pages. The dashboard also includes a feature which allows agencies to identify states and territories with specific characteristics or that are working on similar projects.

"The information in the ASTHO profile dashboard is critical to understanding state and territorial public health infrastructure and how that has changed overtime across the country," says Michael Fraser, PhD, ASTHO CEO. "The 2022 data reveal that public health agencies have more temporary positions than ever before, a trend that is certainly unsettling as agencies seek to staff up post-pandemic."

Key Findings:

  • Growth of Vacant Positions and Temporary and Contract Workers Outpaces Employment. The rate of non-temporary employees per 100,000 population was stable; however, the ratio of temporary workers to regular employees increased by 39% from 2019 to 2022, with 2.2 temporary or contract workers to every 10 regular employees. The rate of vacant positions per 100,000 population increased and now represents over 11% of all public health positions.

  • Public Health Spending Grows After COVID-19. Over the past decade, the average expenditures and per capita expenditures for public health agencies have fluctuated. Sizeable increases in public health spending were observed in fiscal year 2021 as a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While COVID-19 represented approximately one third of 2021 total state public health agency expenditures, expenditures decreased across many public health expenditure categories.

  • Agencies Show Commitment to Addressing Health Inequities. Nearly all agencies are engaged in health equity activities, and findings highlight the potential benefits of having a full-time health equity director. State health agencies with a full-time health equity director more frequently reported having established priorities for racial/ethnic population groups who have experienced avoidable inequities. In addition, agencies with a full-time health equity director more frequently reported offering specific training on key health equity topics.

  • Agencies Are Modernizing Data Systems While Struggling to Hire Informatics Talent. Many health agencies reported having an informatics-related strategic plan (e.g., data modernization plan) and receiving capacity funding from the CDC. Although the average number of public health professionals serving an informatics specialist function has increased since 2019, many agencies report significant challenges in recruiting and retaining personnel to fulfill the role. An informatics career series may help. State agencies without an informatics career series more often reported finding recruitment and retainment very challenging. Most agencies collaborate with private and academic partners to support their ongoing informatics work.

More in-depth information on the Profile results can be found on the dashboard, as well as in data briefs on public health agency activities, financial resources, and workforce at www.astho.org/profile.

The Profile of State and Territorial Public Health survey and dashboard was supported by funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cooperative agreement number NU38OT000290, and Strengthening U.S. Public Health Infrastructure, Workforce, and Data Systems Grant (NE11OE000066), as well as the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. Its contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Department of Health and Human Services or the Foundation.

ASTHO is the national nonprofit organization representing the public health agencies of the United States, the U.S. territories and freely associated states, and the District of Columbia, as well as the more than 100,000 public health professionals these agencies employ. ASTHO members, the chief health officials of these jurisdictions, are dedicated to formulating and influencing sound public health policy and to ensuring excellence in public health practice.

SOURCE Association of State and Territorial Health Officials

Also from this source

Steven Stack, Commissioner of Kentucky Department for Public Health, Announced as Next ASTHO President

Steven Stack, Commissioner of Kentucky Department for Public Health, Announced as Next ASTHO President

The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) announced Steven J. Stack, MD, MBA as its 81st president. Stack serves as...
New Framework Helps Public Health Leaders Navigate Suicide, Mental Health

New Framework Helps Public Health Leaders Navigate Suicide, Mental Health

The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Center for Law and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Infection Control

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.