ASTHO Statement on Autism and Vaccines

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ASTHO Chief Medical Officer Susan Kansagra, MD, MBA made the following statement regarding vaccines and autism:

"As public health professionals, we unequivocally support the use of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. The science behind vaccines is robust and well-tested and the overwhelming consensus of scientific evidence is clear that there is no link between vaccines and autism. Vaccines have been rigorously tested and examined for decades. They are one of the most significant public health achievements in human history, having saved countless lives and prevented immeasurable suffering. We all want our kids to be healthy and strong. Please consult your health care provider if you have questions."

