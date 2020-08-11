As Quarantine Extends and Every Member of the American Workforce Must Learn How to Influence On-Screen, Emmy-Nominated Suzanne Sena Provides Pro Training to Make Anyone a V.I.P. (A Virtually Impactful Person)

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With 30 years of experience on-camera, and a decade of coaching some of the country's most celebrated individuals to be their best on-camera, Suzanne Sena is offering coaching for corporations that essentially now have entire teams made up of untrained broadcasters. Her company, Sena-Series Media Training, is comprised of coaches who have real-world experience as on-camera personalities, and as Sena will tell you, there's more to doing it successfully than knowing how to operate a Zoom meeting.

Coining the term, "V.I.P." – Sena says it's vitally important that companies realize that every team member must become a Virtually Impactful Person, and receive the necessary "on-camera" training to be their most effective while working from home.

"Most people never intended to become broadcasters," says Sena. "Now, they are not only finding themselves thrust into an on-camera mode of communication but must become their own set designers, technical directors, lighting gurus and floor managers."

Sena says that connecting through the lens of a camera involves not only having a presence, physically and vocally, but ultimately projecting likability and relatability. She also stresses the importance of utilizing colorful and dynamic language, making persuasive word choices and utilizing soundbites –making your point in a concise and memorable way. She and her team have been successfully teaching these techniques for years. Companies that have utilized Sena's services for this type of training include Google, YouTube, AEG Worldwide, Lionsgate Television Group, and Avanath Capital, to name a few.

Now that businesses are settling into a virtual environment, bringing in expert on-camera training and support can dramatically increase the confidence and comfort level of staff members and ultimately result in improved communication, increased productivity and the mindset to succeed in this new medium.

About: Inspired by a long history of broadcasting with E! Entertainment TV, the Fox News Channel, and alongside legends such as the recently departed Regis Philbin, Suzanne Sena established Sena-Series Media Training in 2010. An expert on teaching and increasing confidence, Sena is also known as The Confidence Catalyst and is the host of podcast, The Confidence Connection.

