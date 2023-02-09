As Real Estate professionals race to cut costs, The New Mexico Association of REALTORS unites with SkySlope to offer a powerful new member benefit

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The network of real estate organizations who've united with the transaction management platform, SkySlope, to enhance their member benefits expands with a new partnership between the proptech company and the New Mexico Association of REALTORS® (NMAR). In conjunction with SkySlope, NMAR will be releasing digitized association forms to its members in quarter one of 2023.

Representing 7,500+ members throughout New Mexico, NMAR is involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate markets in the state. The association is a powerful advocate for its members, working to champion and embrace diversity, promote private property rights, and back legislation that supports REALTORS® livelihoods.

Currently, NMAR members can access real estate forms through the association's website. SkySlope Forms will reinvent the process by embedding forms within the SkySlope transaction management solution, making it easier for NMAR members to find, fill, and e-sign real estate forms all in one place. Data shares also shorten the time it takes agents to finish forms by pre-filling form data fields with property information. Upping the efficiency even more, SkySlope Forms comes fully equipped with embedded e-signature at no extra cost.

Since its founding in 2011, SkySlope has evolved from a compliance platform into a full-service, transaction management solution that was recently named one of Proptech Outlook's Top 20 Proptech Companies of 2022. In the past year, SkySlope's partnerships with MLS and associations have picked up momentum, as they've begun to market solutions specifically designed to reinforce these organizations' value to members. In the past four months alone, SkySlope has partnered with no less than seven organizations.

"At a time when organizations are looking to offer more value to their members, solutions like SkySlope Forms are designed to help them become more competitive," says SkySlope CEO, Tyler Smith. "It's our goal to create products that aid organized real estate in their ongoing mission to serve their members to the fullest and increase member retention."

SkySlope earns high accolades with real estate professionals who praise its simple, intuitive design. Similarly, MLS organizations and associations have been vocal advocates for SkySlope's seamless integration and the interactive, concierge-grade support that it provides for its members, post-launch.

"In the ever-evolving landscape of today's real estate industry, the New Mexico Association of REALTORS® is committed to providing its members with solutions that help their businesses succeed," says Diane Moehlenbrink, Interim CEO. "SkySlope Forms streamlines day-to-day paperwork, allowing our brokers more time for revenue-generating activities. We couldn't be more excited to provide this solution to our members in 2023."

About SkySlope

Established in 2011, SkySlope is the customer experience platform managing real estate transactions from contract to close. Serving over 650,000 real estate professionals across the U.S. and Canada, SkySlope manages nearly 3 million transactions annually. SkySlope is on a mission to build solutions that reshape the real estate industry by creating the most powerful autonomous transaction platform. For more information, visit www.SkySlope.com.

About New Mexico Association of REALTORS®

The New Mexico Association of REALTORS® is a state-wide trade association representing approximately 7,500 members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate markets throughout New Mexico. The New Mexico Association of REALTORS® is the business and public policy advocate for its members and the consumers they serve.

