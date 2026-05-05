As sargassum floods Florida beaches, FIU researchers uncover new use as food-grade ingredient

MIAMI, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As record-breaking amounts of sargassum seaweed drift toward Florida's shores, researchers at Florida International University are exploring how the coastal nuisance could become a valuable ingredient in everyday foods.

New findings published in Food Hydrocolloids show that sargassum can serve as a promising source of alginate, a widely used food additive. The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from Florida State University and Florida Atlantic University.

Sargassum, a brown algae that forms massive blooms in the Atlantic Ocean, routinely washes onto South Florida beaches, where it produces strong odors, disrupts ecosystems and drives costly cleanup efforts.

Rather than focusing solely on removal, the researchers are investigating how to extract useful compounds from the seaweed and repurpose it for food and industrial applications.

"The usual approach has been, 'How do we get rid of it?' We wanted to ask a different question: 'Can we use it for something valuable?'" said Imran Ahmad, a food science and technology research professor in FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management and co-author of the study.

The study demonstrates that sargassum contains significant amounts of alginate – a natural polysaccharide commonly used to stabilize and thicken foods such as ice cream, sauces and dairy alternatives. Researchers reported extraction yields of roughly 45%, highlighting its potential as an alternative source to traditionally harvested seaweeds.

Because sargassum is not currently classified as a food source and can carry contaminants, the team also examined ways to process the material safely.

"It's generally treated as waste because it smells, affects tourism and can carry contaminants or bacteria," Ahmad said.

As part of their broader research, the team is evaluating techniques such as high-pressure processing – a method already used in the food industry – to reduce microbial risks while preserving useful compounds.

"Instead of using heat, which can damage nutrients and structure, we apply extremely high pressure," Ahmad said. "That high pressure kills harmful microorganisms but preserves the useful compounds we want to extract."

The work represents an early but important step in a larger effort. Researchers have identified and extracted key compounds and are now working to refine processing methods and evaluate potential applications. Developing consumer-ready products will require additional testing and regulatory approval.

"Our researchers at the Chaplin School are always looking for ways to solve problems that affect and can help improve the hospitality and tourism industry," said Michael Cheng, dean and professor of the top-ranked hospitality school. "We are proud of Dr. Ahmad's innovative research and look forward to seeing how his work can help solve not only a Florida, but much larger global issue."

The research highlights a sustainable approach to transforming a recurring problem into a useful product. Beyond food innovation, the research addresses a growing environmental challenge across Florida and the Caribbean. By turning sargassum into a usable resource, scientists hope to reduce waste, lower cleanup costs and support more sustainable supply chains.

"If we can turn it into something useful, we shift the conversation from disposal to opportunity," Ahmad said.

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Media Contact:

Ivonne Yee-Amor

305-299-2091

[email protected]

news.fiu.edu

@FIU

SOURCE Florida International University