As Senate Rejects Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act, FRC Announces Campaign to Send Baby Hats by the Thousands to Congress

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the U.S. Senate's rejection today of the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Act, Family Research Council is launching a campaign to deliver thousands of baby hats to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. Each hat will be accompanied by a message urging the House of Representatives to end birthday abortions and take decisive action to protect all babies born alive from being killed outside the womb.

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins made the following comments about the "End Birthday Abortion" campaign:

"In a civilized society, there should brightly colored moral lines that neither party will cross. The killing of infants should be one of them. But Senate Democrats crossed that line today, putting every American on notice that there is no bridge too far, no policy too extreme. This should not be a partisan issue, but it is telling how extreme the Democrats have become that they even refuse to condemn infanticide.

"The first article of clothing a baby gets in the delivery room is a thermal hat with blue and pink stripes. That's what we would hope for every newborn. Instead, a shocking 21 states fail to protect babies born alive from being killed outside the womb. We want to send a reminder to Speaker Pelosi and her colleagues in the House that babies should be met with the warmth of a hat, not with the cold steel of scissors or an examination table.

"This should be a reminder to pray. As you join with us in collecting these hats and sending them to Speaker Pelosi, remember that no elected official is beyond the reach of God. Let us pray for all those in positions of authority. When they are confronted with these baby hats as visible symbol of what they are doing, may God prick their consciences and move them to pass legislation to protect born-alive infants from further harm," concluded Perkins.

Visit EndBirthdayAbortion.com for more information on the campaign to deliver newborn hats to Speaker Pelosi.

SOURCE Family Research Council

Related Links

http://www.frc.org

