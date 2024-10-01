AS Software Names Poornima Gopalakrishnan as CEO

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AS Software, a leader of enterprise ultrasound automation solutions, has appointed Poornima Gopalakrishnan as Chief Executive Officer. Gopalakrishnan brings extensive experience in product management and technology leadership, having held key roles at Danaher, Envista, and Fortive, where she most recently served as President of Censis Technologies, a healthcare software business within Fortive. Across her prior roles, she drove significant innovation and growth within the healthcare and dental technology sectors.

Visionary Leadership for Growth

Poornima Gopalakrishnan's distinguished career spans over 20 years, during which she has led digital transformation initiatives, optimized product portfolios, and launched cutting-edge technology solutions in mature markets. Her strategic focus on aligning product innovation with business goals has consistently delivered sustainable growth. Gopalakrishnan's ability to build scalable, user-centric solutions and her people-centered approach align perfectly with AS Software's mission to enhance patient outcomes and operational efficiencies through advanced technologies.

Gopalakrishnan's expertise will be instrumental as AS Software continues to expand its presence in the dynamic healthcare technology landscape – particularly as hospitals and clinics adopt cloud environments. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Osmania University and a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Transforming Healthcare with Innovative Technology

AS Software's ultrasound automation platform stands out in the industry by streamlining workflows and reducing costs for healthcare providers. Its cloud-based, vendor-neutral technology removes traditional IT expenses like hardware, software maintenance, and system backups, adapting seamlessly to any healthcare environment. With over three decades of experience, AS Software's tailored workflows and proprietary automated dictionary significantly reduce report completion times, enabling providers to allocate resources more efficiently and focus on delivering timely, patient-centered care.

Under Gopalakrishnan's leadership, AS Software will continue enhancing its cloud-based solutions to provide secure and scalable platforms that seamlessly integrate with leading EMR systems. "I am honored to take on this role and join AS Software at such an exciting juncture. The company has undertaken an impressive growth journey and has great ambitions for its next chapter," said Gopalakrishnan. "We will continue to invest in our leading solutions which empower healthcare providers to focus on what matters most to them—patient care. I am excited to join a passionate team and am committed to helping propel the business to its next phase of growth and innovation."

About AS Software

Founded in 1991 with offices in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and in Overland Park, Kansas, AS Software provides a cloud-based enterprise ultrasound automation solution specifically designed for the unique needs of Women's Health, General Ultrasound, and Vascular specialties.

By integrating reporting, image management, and automation into a single platform, AS Software helps healthcare providers streamline every step of the ultrasound workflow—from image acquisition and documentation to diagnosis, billing, and archiving. Its vendor-neutral technology integrates seamlessly with hospitals and practices of all sizes, improving efficiency and ensuring comprehensive, accurate patient data management. AS Software's solutions are used by over 8,000 clinical users and deployed in more than 35% of U.S. hospitals.

