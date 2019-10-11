As Southern California Wildfires Grow, Farmers Insurance® Readies to Assist Impacted Customers

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The fast-moving Saddleridge fire continues to spread in the northern foothills of the San Fernando Valley, burning more than 4,700 acres and nearing residential areas. In response, the Farmers Insurance Catastrophe Response Team is readying resources to help customers with claims and encourages impacted residents to listen to authorities and exercise caution during the fire.

Farmers Insurance customers can file a claim by:

Visiting Farmers.com or Foremost.com.

Calling their agent.

Using the Farmers ® Mobile App through their smartphone or tablet.

Or by calling the 24-hour claims center:

Farmers Claims Contact Center number: 1-800-435-7764.



Foremost ® and 21 st Century ® customers can also use the 1-800-435-7764 number for assistance.

Bristol West ® customers can call 1-800-274-7865 for assistance.

Spanish-language claims assistance is available to Farmers customers by calling 877-RECLAMO (877-732-5266).

Visit farmers.com/catastrophe for updates.

About Farmers Insurance

"Farmers Insurance®" and "Farmers®" are tradenames for a group of insurers providing insurance for automobiles, homes and small businesses and a wide range of other insurance and financial services and products. Farmers Insurance is proud to serve more than 5 million households with over 15 million individual policies nationally, through the efforts of more than 45,000 exclusive and independent agents and approximately 20,000 employees. Farmers Insurance Exchange®, the largest of the three primary insurers that make up Farmers Insurance, is recognized as one of the largest U.S. companies on the 2019 Fortune 500 list. For more information about Farmers Insurance, visit Farmers.com, Twitter and Instagram, @WeAreFarmers, or Facebook.com/FarmersInsurance.

