As Spring Road Trips Turn Into Summer Travel, Brandi AI Releases Its AI Visibility Index for the SUV Market, Showing Which SUV Brands Win in AI Answers

Brandi AI's new report finds the SUV brands and sources most cited in AI answers are not always the sales leaders, as more consumers use AI to research which SUVs to trust, compare and buy

MCLEAN, Va., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As spring road trips give way to summer travel, consumers are increasingly turning to AI platforms to research SUVs, compare models, and decide which vehicles best fit their needs for vacations, sports travel, camping, and outdoor driving. Brandi AI , the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), today released its AI Visibility Index for the SUV Market Universe , a new report analyzing which SUV brands, publishers, creators and webpages appear most often in AI-generated answers across major AI platforms. The findings show that AI visibility in the SUV category is driven less by brand size, sales leadership or publisher scale than by relevance, credibility, freshness and how directly content answers real shopper questions.

Brandi AI's AI Visibility Index for the SUV Market Universe is based on 41,169 AI-generated answers collected between March 15, 2026, and April 15, 2026, across ChatGPT, Google AI Mode, Google AI Overviews, Google Gemini, Grok, Microsoft Copilot, and Perplexity. Among its findings, Toyota appeared in 61% of AI answers to general SUV questions even when no brand was named in the prompt, despite Chevrolet leading U.S. SUV sales. The report also found that YouTube was the most-cited domain overall in the SUV category and that smaller creators, niche publishers and highly targeted pages often outperformed larger publishers and broader automotive sites in AI citation visibility.

"AI citation patterns are moving targets," said Leah Nurik, CEO and co-founder of Brandi AI. "While there is ongoing debate about exactly how AI systems decide what to cite, one thing is clear: they are not pulling from one fixed list of preferred websites. Which brands and sources appear in AI answers can change based on the platform, the model, the query, the freshness of the information, and how directly a page answers the question. This report shows that brands can improve their odds of being mentioned in AI Search answers by directly answering high-intent buyer questions, earning inclusion in trusted editorial reviews and comparisons and publishing specific, structured content on the features shoppers care about most that AI can easily interpret and cite."

Brandi AI's AI Visibility Index series analyzes large-scale sets of AI-generated answers to show which brands and sources are surfacing in real-world buying conversations inside AI platforms. By measuring how often brands are mentioned, how they are described and which sources AI systems cite, the series provides a practical view of who is winning visibility, trust and narrative control in AI-driven market discovery. Previous reports analyzed the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software market and the fresh dog food market .

The findings from the AI Visibility Index for the SUV Market Universe indicate a broader shift in how SUV brands gain visibility in AI-generated answers. In this category, AI rewards brands and sources that provide the most relevant, credible and question-specific information, not simply those with the greatest scale or market presence. To show how that dynamic is playing out in practice, Brandi AI highlighted the following standout findings and category awards from the report:

The Main Character Energy Award: Toyota Leads SUV AI Visibility in Total Mentions and Primary Mentions

Toyota ranks #1 in GEO Awareness, meaning AI mentions it more than any other SUV brand, even when no brand is named in the prompt. It also leads in price/value and reliability/durability, while ranking strongly in sentiment and first-party citation authority. In AI-generated SUV answers, Toyota functions as a default reference point for the category.

The Punching Above Its Weight Award: Subaru Outperforms Its U.S. SUV Sales Rank in AI Answers

Subaru ranks #6 in U.S. SUV sales, but AI treats it like one of the category's most trusted brands, with #4 GEO Awareness, #2 sentiment, #1 safety, and #3 reliability/durability. This makes Subaru one of the clearest examples of an SUV brand outperforming its sales position in AI visibility and trust.

The Halo Effect Award: Tesla Earns the Highest AI Sentiment Score Among SUVs

Tesla earns the highest overall AI sentiment score, making it the most positively framed SUV brand in AI answers. Subaru and Toyota follow close behind, but Subaru stands out as a notable overperformer, ranking near the top on sentiment despite only mid-tier SUV sales performance. The broader takeaway is that Tesla's advantage in AI answers is closely tied to the strength of the positive narrative surrounding the brand.

The Coverage Matters Award: Editorial Reviews and News Publishers Lead SUV AI Citations

Editorial reviews and news publishers account for 39% of AI citations in the SUV category, making them the largest source type in the answer layer, ahead of brand and corporate sites at 28%. Independent reviews, comparisons, and reported analysis play an outsized role in shaping which SUVs AI surfaces and how those vehicles are described.

The Gold Standard Award: Edmunds Sets the Trust Benchmark for AI SUV Answers

Edmunds is the editorial source AI most consistently relies on for evidence in the SUV category. It ranks #1 among editorial reviews and news publishers and also appears near the top of the most-cited domains overall. In a category where third-party validation matters more than brand claims alone, Edmunds stands out as one of the strongest editorial proof points shaping how AI explains SUVs and supports recommendations.

The Lights, Camera, Citations Award: YouTube Dominates SUV Citations Across Social Media and User-Generated Content

YouTube ranks as the most-cited domain among all social and user-generated content sources in the SUV market. The top-cited social assets are all videos, suggesting AI is using video as a primary source of evidence in SUV answers, not just supplemental content.

Additional findings from the report include:

Fragmented Attribute Leadership Across Key SUV Buying Criteria : Through sentiment tracking across five buyer decision criteria, different brands lead depending on the attribute shoppers care about most: Tesla leads on fuel economy, Kia on performance, Toyota leads on both price/value and reliability/durability, and Subaru leads on safety.

: Through sentiment tracking across five buyer decision criteria, different brands lead depending on the attribute shoppers care about most: Tesla leads on fuel economy, Kia on performance, Toyota leads on both price/value and reliability/durability, and Subaru leads on safety. Relevance Over Reach in SUV Video Citations : The niche YouTube publisher Auto Wheels holds the #1 spot for most-cited social/user-generated videos, with fewer than 50,000 subscribers and stronger AI-citation visibility than creators with much larger followings.

: The niche YouTube publisher Auto Wheels holds the #1 spot for most-cited social/user-generated videos, with fewer than 50,000 subscribers and stronger AI-citation visibility than creators with much larger followings. Specialization Beats Scale in Automotive Editorial Citations : A Girl's Guide to Cars, an independent auto review site, broke into a citation set dominated by major editorial brands. Its road-trip SUV page appears alongside Car and Driver, Edmunds, Road & Track, and MotorTrend despite operating at a far smaller scale.

: A Girl's Guide to Cars, an independent auto review site, broke into a citation set dominated by major editorial brands. Its road-trip SUV page appears alongside Car and Driver, Edmunds, Road & Track, and MotorTrend despite operating at a far smaller scale. Precision Wins AI Visibility : Vern Laures Auto Center of New Hampton, Iowa, stands out because its visibility comes from a single tightly targeted page rather than broad site authority, brand scale, or audience size. Its page on fuel-efficient SUVs appears among the most-cited pages, showing that a highly specific page can earn strong AI visibility even from a site with modest traffic.

: Vern Laures Auto Center of New Hampton, Iowa, stands out because its visibility comes from a single tightly targeted page rather than broad site authority, brand scale, or audience size. Its page on fuel-efficient SUVs appears among the most-cited pages, showing that a highly specific page can earn strong AI visibility even from a site with modest traffic. AI Rewards Lasting Usefulness, Not Just Newness: MotorTrend's November 14, 2025, video ranking among the top five most-cited social media and user-generated content suggests that recency can help in AI visibility, but it is not absolute. Older assets can remain highly citable when they stay relevant, authoritative, and closely aligned with enduring buyer questions.

"AI is creating a new decision layer between brands and buyers, and traditional visibility signals are no longer enough," said Nurik. "If marketers cannot see whether their brand appears in AI answers, how it is framed, which sources shape that narrative and where competitors are outperforming them, they are losing influence without realizing it. The advantage in the AI era will go to the brands that can measure AI visibility, identify gaps and respond before those perceptions harden."

To read the full AI Visibility Index for the SUV Market, visit https://mybrandi.ai/ai-visibility-index-for-the-suv-market-universe .

To see how leading brands are measuring AI visibility, identifying blind spots and shaping how they appear in AI-driven buying conversations, schedule a Brandi AI demo .

About Brandi AI

Brandi AI™ is the leading platform for enterprise AI visibility and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO). Built on a powerful intelligence layer, Brandi helps organizations stay visible as online discovery shifts from search engines to AI answer engines like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Perplexity, revealing where brands stand in this new landscape. Brandi tracks the high-intent questions buyers ask AI and shows whether—and how—a brand is mentioned or cited in AI-generated answers. With this foundation, Brandi provides data-driven guidance and optimization tools to help marketers refine existing web content and create new AI-ready content designed to earn brand mentions and citations in AI answer engines. Used by Fortune 500s, global agencies and mid-market brands across B2C and B2B industries, Brandi supports CMOs and product marketers in defining category strategy and content, and PR, SEO, and digital marketing teams in driving visibility. For more information, visit mybrandi.ai . Follow Brandi AI on LinkedIn .

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SOURCE Brandi AI