As States Rush to Ban Cell Phones in Schools, New White Paper Warns: Policy Alone Isn't Enough

Learning.com report encourages policymakers, district leaders, and educators to pair cell phone restrictions with explicit digital literacy and digital citizenship instruction to address student behavior, safety, and learning outcomes

PORTLAND, Ore., March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As cell phone bans sweep across K–12 schools nationwide, a new white paper from Learning.com argues that restrictions alone will fall short unless schools also invest in teaching students how to use technology responsibly. Drawing on insights from national experts and district leaders, the white paper, Beyond the Smartphone Ban: Building a Holistic Strategy for Digital Literacy, Citizenship, and Student Well-Being, makes the case that digital literacy instruction is a critical—and often missing—piece of effective implementation.

"School cell phone bans stem from real concerns, but they are not the end of the story, nor a complete solution," said white paper author and veteran education journalist Anya Kamenetz, who authored The Art of Screen Time: How Your Family Can Balance Digital Media and Real Life. "The deeper work lies in helping students understand boundaries and equipping them with the tools necessary to make healthy choices in an always-on world."

Since 2023, 39 states have passed legislation regulating student device use, with at least five of these states having enacted blanket bans on cellphones. The white paper finds broad agreement that while restrictions may reduce distractions, sustainable improvement requires instruction in digital literacy and online responsibility. With a foreword by Julia Fallon of the State Educational Technology Directors Association (SETDA), and contributions from leaders at ISTE, Common Sense Media, and Digital Promise, the paper emphasizes that lasting progress depends on helping students develop the skills needed to navigate technology thoughtfully, not just limiting access.

"District leaders are under pressure to act quickly as new state policies take effect, and the case studies in this white paper show what it looks like when schools move from policy to practice," said Lisa O'Masta, CEO of Learning.com. "We highlight districts across the U.S. pairing device restrictions with instruction in digital citizenship, AI literacy, and online ethics—and we're also candid about what leaders are running into when instruction is missing, including challenges around equity, enforcement, and student behavior. One-size-fits-all bans aren't enough; digital literacy instruction prepares students not just to comply with rules at school, but to use technology responsibly and powerfully for learning, work, and life."

By gathering perspectives from researchers, educators, and policymakers, Learning.com aims to deepen the national conversation around how schools can balance limits on technology use with meaningful opportunities for digital learning. To download the new white paper and join the conversation on advancing digital literacy, click here.

About Learning.com

Learning.com is dedicated to empowering educators to integrate technology instruction, foster academic progress, instill a healthy relationship with technology, and broaden opportunities for K-12 students – regardless of background. Founded in 1999, the company partners with millions of students, educators, district administrators and state legislators to bridge the digital learning gap and ensure every learner has the skills to successfully navigate in and out of the classroom. Learning.com has earned more than 30 industry awards, including the Award of Excellence from "Tech & Learning" and ISTE Best of Show.

SOURCE Learning.com