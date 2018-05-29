As Subtropical Storm Alberto Passes, Yonder Travel Insurance Talks Hurricane Season Coverage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest concern for summertime travelers investigating travel insurance is how their trip will be affected by hurricanes or severe weather. Following Subtropical Storm Alberto's devastating effects on the Gulf Coast, summertime travelers have a few things to be aware of.

When travelling along the Atlantic coast during hurricane season, May 15 through Nov. 30, leading travel insurance company, Yonder Travel Insurance, has a few tips to follow to guarantee your trip.