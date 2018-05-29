As Subtropical Storm Alberto Passes, Yonder Travel Insurance Talks Hurricane Season Coverage

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The biggest concern for summertime travelers investigating travel insurance is how their trip will be affected by hurricanes or severe weather. Following Subtropical Storm Alberto's devastating effects on the Gulf Coast, summertime travelers have a few things to be aware of.
When travelling along the Atlantic coast during hurricane season, May 15 through Nov. 30, leading travel insurance company, Yonder Travel Insurance, has a few tips to follow to guarantee your trip.
Stay on Top of the Weather
- Set yourself up to receive alerts from your airline to be aware of any changes to your itinerary or cancellations.
- Check the National Hurricane Center website for updates leading up to your trip – they usually know when one is coming 36 to 48 hours in advance.
- Enroll in the U.S. Department of State's Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). This allows you to opt to receive updates about safety conditions in your destination, and the U.S. Department of State will be aware of your whereabouts should anything dangerous happen.
Buy An Insurance Policy Early on
- Most comprehensive travel insurance policies include coverage to cancel in the event of a hurricane or tropical storm. Purchase your plan early because as soon as a storm is named, you will no longer be able to purchase a policy with coverage for the named storm as it is then deemed "foreseeable".
- Make sure both you and your belongings are covered in case of injury or damage respectively.
- No matter what season you're traveling in, we highly recommend setting yourself up for a stress free trip by getting travel insurance.
Be flexible
- Make a list of the indoor activities that your destination has to offer, from museums to adventure centers to historical sites, so you have it on hand on a rainy day.
- You can opt for a more low-key route, and really relax at your hotel with some snacks and movies.
Bring an Emergency Kit
- This kit should include supplies such as a portable water filter, a three-day supply of food, a battery-powered radio, a flashlight, a first aid kit, a whistle, your medications, and other key elements you can find here.
- Think through what you would need if you were to be in your hotel room for several days.
