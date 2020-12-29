As the Need for Health Analytics Grows for HCBS and LTSS Services, Providers Turn to Therap's Software Solutions

WATERBURY, Conn., Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providers seek efficient and manageable solutions for the ever-growing need of real-time insights to individualized health tracking and reporting. For this reason, Therap continues to be the number one choice among providers of I/DD services and other human services industries who are catching onto what may be considered a great kept secret of the I/DD field.

Therap's comprehensive information and data management system includes a complete health management suite, which can be used along with other system features to address compliance, communication, documentation, reporting, billing, and more. Provider agencies within human service settings are taking advantage of these tools to track health data at the point-of-service and trend findings with an array of detailed and graphical reports.

Using Therap's health tracking tools to collect information and enter health data for supported individuals, agencies can track and analyze the following both individually and aggregately across programs or the entire population receiving services:

Allergies

Appointments & Assessments

Blood Glucose

Diagnosis

Height & Weight

Immunizations

Infection Tracking

Intake & Elimination

Lab Orders & Results

Medication Administration & History

Respiratory Treatments

Seizures

Skin Integrity & Wound Progression

Treatment/Therapy Sessions & History

Vital Signs

The Health Tracking Dashboard in Therap's Business Intelligence platform, being one of the resourceful tools in Therap's suite of Health Tracking applications, is designed to display statistical representation of health data in an individual's life. This feature within the Business Intelligence module aggregates agency-wide data on health related information across a provider population and provides aggregated reporting and analysis. Users can view the statistics as visual representations and make easy comparisons between different programs or states and counties within different time periods.

Users can follow up on critical issues and conditions of the individuals using the notification features, comprehensive assessments and guidance for staff charting data of outliers. Service organizations can use this functionality to make timely, data-driven decisions to maintain and improve the quality of service provision in the effort to enhance quality of life for individuals. This knowledge can enable a provider to be proactive rather than reactive.

Learn more at https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

