The Popeyes x DoorDash Wing Truck Tour Offers Fans the Chance to Order a Popeyes Wing Truck to Cater Their Game Day Watch Party at Home, Making Them the Real MVP

MIAMI, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the start of football season, Popeyes® called dibs on being The Official Wing of Watching Football and committed to making sure every football gathering is packed with flavor and fun. To honor this, the brand recently introduced a new Sweet 'N Smokey Chipotle Wings flavor to continue offering fans the flavor variety they crave. Now, Popeyes is investing in "word of mouth" marketing by literally putting their money where your mouth is. The brand is teaming up with DoorDash to elevate game day spreads by bringing Popeyes extensive Wings line-up directly to fans at tailgates, watch parties, and for a select few even your own house via their wing truck and on their app with their 25% off Tailgate Bundle nationwide offer, every Saturday and Sunday all season long. Terms apply.*

AS THE OFFICIAL WING OF WATCHING FOOTBALL, POPEYES® IS PUTTING IT’S MONEY WHERE YOUR MOUTH IS BY SPONSORING TAILGATES AND WATCH PARTIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY

As part of the celebrations, for the first time ever, football fans can enter for a chance to win and order a Popeyes x DoorDash Wing Truck to their location*. As The Official Wing of Watching Football, Popeyes believes its Wings should be wherever people are watching football, and oftentimes, that's at home. Popeyes and DoorDash are taking game day dining to the next level by offering guests the opportunity to order a Popeyes Wing Truck to cater their game day watch party. Fans can enter for a chance to win a Popeyes Wing Truck pull up to their watch party, fully equipped with everything you need to turn your gathering into the ultimate football viewing experience including games, photo moments, music and a feast of Popeyes Wings and sides making you the MVP of game day. Learn more and enter for a chance to win the food truck experience at PopeyesOfficialWingTruck.com.

In addition to home watch parties, Popeyes is taking its Wings on the road this season to activate at some of the biggest college tailgates across the country. The Popeyes x DoorDash Wing Truck Tour will make its way through some of the season's best matchups at select universities. Stops along the tour include:

October 12 – Baton Rouge, LA

– October 19 – Greensboro, NC (HBCU)

– (HBCU) October 26 – Atlanta, Georgia (HBCU)

– (HBCU) November 2 – Tallahassee, Florida (HBCU)

– (HBCU) November 16 – Athens, GA

– November 30 – Columbus, Ohio

"At Popeyes, we know the excitement of game day goes beyond the field – it's also about bringing people together to enjoy great food and great moments. And, as the Official Wing of Watching Football, we're committed to being a part of every fan's experience, no matter where they choose to watch," says Bart LaCount. Chief Marketing Officer. "By bringing our Wings to watch parties and tailgates across the country, we're not only serving up those bold, Louisiana flavors our fans know and love, but also making sure that Popeyes is at the heart of every football celebration."

Popeyes is making sure everyone has a flavor-packed spread by offering a new Tailgating Bundle promotion available exclusively through DoorDash nationwide. Starting 10/5, football and wing lovers can take advantage of the Popeyes Tailgating Bundle promotion which features 24pc Wings (Bone-In or Boneless), with up to 4 flavor selections, 3 regular sides, and 4 dipping sauces at 25% off, making it easy to create the ultimate game day spread from the comfort of home. Additional terms apply. *

Popeyes Wings Platform offers a mouth-watering lineup of flavors, including new Sweet 'N Smokey Chipotle, Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, Signature Hot, Ghost Pepper, Honey Lemon Pepper, and Sweet 'N Spicy. From Spicy to Classic, Popeyes wings offer something for every taste, making them the ultimate addition to any game day spread.

For more information on the Popeyes Wings Truck in collaboration with DoorDash, visit PopeyesOfficialWingTruck.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the United States, excluding Hawaii and Alaska (residents of these states are not eligible to participate), who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Enter by 10/20/24. See Official Rules at PopeyesOfficialWingTruck.com for all entry requirements, prize details & restrictions.

**Get 25% off the Wings Tailgate Bundle on Saturdays and Sundays at participating restaurant locations. To redeem, Select eligible menu item(s) and add to cart prior to checkout.. . Available at participating POPEYES restaurant locations on the DoorDash platform. Subject to restaurant and/or delivery availability. Discount will automatically at checkout . Valid until November 25, 2024 at 02:59:00 am EST/EDT. Tax extra. No substitutions. Void where prohibited. Not all offers are available at all locations. Prices may vary. DoorDash Terms of Use apply, country specific terms are available at DoorDash Terms of Use. POPEYES and DoorDash reserve the right to cancel, suspend and/or modify any aspect of or the entirety of this offer, for any reason at any time, with or without notice.

About POPEYES®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, Popeyes® has over 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes® distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring fried chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavorful authentic food has allowed Popeyes® to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 4,000 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about the brand, please visit the Popeyes® brand website at www.popeyes.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE POPEYES