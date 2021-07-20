As the Summer Heat Increases, So Does Your Chance of Getting a Kidney Stone

More than 1 million people will have a kidney stone this year. Kidney stones vary in size — from as small as a grain of salt to as big as a golf ball - and affect both men and women. The risk generally increases the older you get and if you have already had a stone. Common symptoms include a sharp, cramping pain in the back and side. This feeling often moves to the lower abdomen or groin. The pain often starts suddenly and comes in waves. It can come and go as the body tries to get rid of the stone.

Other signs of a kidney stone include:

A feeling of intense need to urinate.

Urinating more often or a burning feeling during urination.

Urine that is dark or red due to blood. Sometimes urine has only small amounts of red blood cells that can't be seen with the naked eye.

Nausea and vomiting.

For men, you may feel pain at the tip of the penis.

"The best way to prevent kidney stones is by staying well hydrated. Remember to drink fluids in hot weather especially when exercising or playing sports. The more you sweat the more you need to drink. All fluids count toward your fluid intake. But, it's best to drink mostly no-calorie or low-calorie drinks. Avoid alcoholic drinks because they result in increased fluid loss and unnecessary calories," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, president of the Urology Care Foundation. "In general, it is also helpful to avoid foods that have a lot of salt. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other health groups advise not eating more than 2,300 mg of salt per day. However, you may need more salt intake when sweating. These tips can help prevent kidney stones from forming and keep pain away this summer."

For more information on kidney stones including the free downloadable Living Healthy: Fight Kidney Stones with Food Cookbook visit: https://www.urologyhealth.org/urology-a-z/k/kidney-stones

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. www.AUAnet.org

