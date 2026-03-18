As Transit Goes Electric, a New Partnership Tackles Battery Fire Risk Head-On

moviTHERM and Troman Industries combine infrared monitoring and purpose-built vehicle detection systems to deliver a unified thermal safety platform for bus, rail, and paratransit fleets

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric fleets are arriving at transit agencies faster than the safety systems designed to protect them. moviTHERM, an Irvine, California-based thermal imaging and early fire detection company, and Troman Industries, a transit safety company based in Elkhart, Indiana, announced a partnership today aimed at closing that gap with a fully integrated thermal monitoring platform built for bus, rail, and paratransit operations.

moviTHERM

Lithium-ion battery fires pose a risk that conventional fire suppression systems were not engineered to handle. The danger starts long before flames appear — batteries overheat, vent gases, and can enter thermal runaway within minutes. The Troman-moviTHERM platform is designed to catch those conditions early, pairing Troman's on-vehicle detection and suppression hardware with moviTHERM's high-resolution infrared cameras and cloud-connected monitoring software. The combined system covers vehicles, depots, charging infrastructure, and maintenance facilities under one unified platform.

"The transit industry is under real pressure to modernize its approach to thermal safety, and this partnership gives agencies the tools to do that without having to piece together solutions from multiple vendors," said Markus Tarin, President and CEO of moviTHERM. "Troman brings proven mobile detection hardware and deep transit domain knowledge. We bring two decades of thermal imaging expertise. Together, we cover the full picture."

Troman's portfolio spans on-vehicle thermal detection, fire notification, suppression systems, and linear heat detection, all developed for the transit market.

"We are delivering more than thermal detection, we are delivering peace of mind," said Tony Cunnane, CEO of Troman Industries. "Transit agencies will now have a unified system capable of detecting overheating batteries, electrical components, and other thermal events, with real-time notifications accessible from any device."

The partnership is available immediately. Transit agencies and fleet operators can request a demonstration through moviTHERM at www.movitherm.com or Troman Industries at www.tromanind.com.

About moviTHERM

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Irvine, California, moviTHERM specializes in thermal imaging and remote monitoring solutions for early fire detection and critical infrastructure protection. The company's iTL platform delivers a ready-to-deploy IoT-based thermal monitoring solution deployed across industrial, energy, and transit markets, with cloud connectivity and real-time alerting. For more information, visit www.movitherm.com.

About Troman Industries

Troman Industries is a privately held company based in Elkhart, Indiana, specializing in thermal detection, notification, and suppression solutions for the transit industry. The company serves bus, rail, and paratransit operators across North America. For more information, visit www.tromanind.com.

Contact:

Yadira Merlos

Marketing Manager

moviTHERM

949.699.6600 Ext. 122

[email protected]

www.movitherm.com

SOURCE moviTHERM