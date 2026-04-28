As aging grid infrastructure strains under record electrical demand, moviTHERM and OFIL Systems combine thermal and UV corona detection in a single platform built for earlier fault detection and proactive response

IRVINE, Calif., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society of Civil Engineers gave the U.S. energy grid a D+ in its 2025 Infrastructure Report Card, citing aging assets, rising demand, and a grid increasingly strained beyond its original design. moviTHERM today announced that its iTL intelligent thermal monitoring platform now integrates UV corona discharge detection through a partnership with OFIL Systems, whose UV cameras are deployed worldwide.

moviTHERM and OFIL Target Aging Grid Infrastructure with Combined Thermal and UV Monitoring

Thermal imaging excels at detecting heat buildup from overloaded circuits, loose connections, and mechanical stress. UV corona detection identifies a different class of failure entirely: the ionization that forms around deteriorating high-voltage conductors and insulators, often weeks or months before a fault becomes visible or generates heat. The two technologies address different points on the same failure timeline, and until now, utilities had no single system to monitor both.

The iTL integration makes that early warning actionable. Both thermal and UV data feed into the platform simultaneously, and when either technology detects an anomaly, iTL triggers an alert so operators can respond before a developing issue becomes a failure. OFIL's UV cameras are purpose-built for daytime corona inspection without filters or image masking, and their alerts now run through the same cloud-based engine as thermal. The result is a single interface where a heat signature and a corona event on the same asset surface together, giving teams the information they need to act early rather than react late.

"The grid is being pushed beyond what it was originally designed to handle, and monitoring approaches have not evolved at the same pace," said Markus Tarin, CEO of moviTHERM. "Thermal and UV technologies detect different failure modes. Bringing them together gives operators earlier visibility and more time to respond."

moviTHERM and OFIL Systems will demonstrate the integrated platform at the IEEE PES Transmission & Distribution Conference & Exposition 2026 in Chicago, May 4–7, 2026. Attendees can visit Booth #4615 for a live walkthrough of simultaneous thermal and UV data feeds through the iTL platform. Visit www.movitherm.com to learn more.

About moviTHERM

moviTHERM is a thermal imaging and remote monitoring company based in Irvine, California. The company provides infrared and UV imaging systems for industrial and critical infrastructure applications and develops the iTL intelligent thermal monitoring platform for early fire detection, condition monitoring, and predictive maintenance. More information is available at www.movitherm.com.

About OFIL Systems

OFIL is a pioneering Global leader in GridTech innovation, sets the gold standard in ultraviolet (UV) corona discharge detection. By harnessing Ofil's cutting-edge UV imaging technology, professionals can visualize the invisible pinpointing of critical discharge faults . Ofil provides the foresight needed to prevent catastrophic failures, ensuring global energy infrastructure remains resilient, efficient, and future-ready. Discover the vision behind the grid at www.ofilsystems.com

Contact:

Yadira Merlos

Marketing & Communications Manager

moviTHERM

(949) 699-6600 Ext. 122

[email protected]

www.movitherm.com

SOURCE moviTHERM