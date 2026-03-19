As Travel Industry Fraud Surges, Nexion Travel Group Helps Advisors Stay Safe and Succeed

Premier host agency empowers travel advisors with training, tools and education to combat rising scams

IRVING, Texas, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fraud targeting travel advisors is on the rise, with leading industry organizations warning agencies to remain vigilant against increasingly sophisticated scams.

Global groups, including the World Travel Agents Associations Alliance and the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA), have issued alerts citing a surge in fraudulent activity such as stolen credit card bookings, impersonation schemes and phishing attacks designed to exploit travel agencies.

For both new and experienced travel advisors, this environment underscores the importance of strong training, awareness and support.

Nexion Travel Group, a premier host agency for travel advisors at all stages of their careers, has long prioritized fraud education and prevention as part of its core member support.

"Education and awareness are critical in today's environment," said Jackie Friedman, CTC, CTIE, President of Nexion Travel Group. "We're committed to helping our advisors recognize risks early and operate with confidence."

Nexion equips its members with ongoing fraud prevention training and best practices, timely alerts on emerging scams impacting advisors and access to a collaborative community where advisors share insights and experiences. The company also offers "Fighting Fraud Fridays," a dedicated initiative focused on real-world fraud scenarios, prevention tips and advisor education.

Supplier partners also play a critical role in preventing fraud, Friedman added.

For example, Nexion works with tour operator partners to validate that last-minute bookings are made by clients known to the booking advisor.

Nexion also has its SNAP Air Desk and mid-office systems check known red flags before tickets are issued. "With this method, we've been successful in catching potential fraudulent tickets before they're issued," she said.

Beyond fraud awareness, Nexion provides a complete foundation for success: industry-leading training, long-standing supplier partner relationships and personalized support, with a strong focus on helping new advisors confidently enter and grow in the travel business.

At a time when fraud is increasing across the travel industry, Nexion offers both opportunity and protection, making it an ideal place to start or grow a travel advisor career.

Those interested in learning more about becoming a professional travel advisor and building a business with the support and resources of Nexion Travel Group can call 800-747-6813 or email [email protected].

About Nexion Travel Group

Nexion Travel Group is a fully accredited host agency, offering membership to independent travel professionals since 1995. As part of Internova Travel Group, Nexion Travel Group provides ticketing, operations and fulfillment support to independent travel professionals coupled with best-in-class tools, technology, marketing, education and support. Nexion Travel Group is the complete host agency for multi-agent agencies, corporate agencies, experienced agents and those new to the industry.

CONTACT:

Berit Griffin

[email protected]

651-442-5173

SOURCE Nexion Travel Group