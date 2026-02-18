Luxury Travel Is Becoming More Approachable - And It's Opening the Door to a New Career Path

Growing demand for luxury travel is attracting career-changers to travel advising

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury travel may sound exclusive, but behind the scenes, it's becoming more personal, more flexible – and more accessible. As travelers seek elevated experiences with expert guidance, a growing number of people are discovering travel advising as a viable, fulfilling career, supported by strong demand across both traditional and emerging luxury travel.

Today's travelers are still investing in premium experiences, but many are entering the luxury space for the first time. They want beautiful destinations, thoughtful details and expert support – without the intimidation or excess once associated with luxury travel. That shift has created new opportunities for travel advisors who know how to design meaningful experiences and help clients spend wisely.

"Luxury today is less about formality and more about personalization," says Kurtis Haring, owner of Sojoura Travel in San Francisco and a travel advisor member of Nexion Travel Group, a leading North American host agency. "Clients want to feel confident and cared for. That's where advisors come in."

Nexion Travel Group supports independent travel advisors across the U.S. and Canada, including a dedicated group whose businesses focus primarily on traditional luxury travel. At the same time, many advisors are actively incorporating luxury travel into their offerings as demand grows from clients seeking higher-end, customized experiences.

According to Nexion, mid- to high-end travel bookings have increased over the past year, with advisors reporting growing interest in boutique hotels, tailored itineraries and value-driven upgrades. Much of that growth is coming from travelers new to luxury travel, clients who rely on advisors to help them navigate options, maximize value and avoid costly mistakes.

This rising demand is also reshaping the profession itself. Travel advising is increasingly attracting individuals looking for flexible, relationship-driven careers, particularly professionals making a career change or seeking an entrepreneurial path built around service and expertise.

"We're seeing strong interest from people who want to build businesses around helping others," says Jackie Friedman, CTIE, VTA, President of Nexion Travel Group. "You don't need to come from a traditional luxury background. With the right training and support, advisors can grow into this space and build very successful businesses."

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment of travel advisors is projected to grow steadily over the next decade, driven by demand for customized, experience-led travel. Nexion has seen a 20% increase in interest in becoming a travel advisor over the past year, particularly from individuals exploring second-act careers or more flexible ways to work.

To support advisors at every stage, Nexion offers education, mentoring and a collaborative community designed to help both new and experienced advisors succeed in luxury travel. Programs include Leap Into Luxury, which helps advisors move their businesses up-market, and the annual Luxury Sales Summit, taking place this November in Santa Fe, where advisors connect with luxury suppliers partners and industry experts.

"For many people, this is a career that grows with you," Friedman adds. "Whether you're new to the industry or expanding into luxury, you can build a business that reflects your strengths, your lifestyle and your clients' needs."

As luxury travel becomes more approachable for travelers, the path into the profession is becoming more accessible as well, creating opportunities for individuals to turn a passion for travel, planning and service into a meaningful career.

All travel professionals interested in learning how to succeed as a professional business owner, backed by Nexion Travel Group's many great benefits, are encouraged to call 800-747-6813 or email [email protected].

