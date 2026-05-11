As Travelers Reconsider Traditional Vacations, RVing Continues To Stand Out for Flexibility, Cost Control, and Pet-Friendly Travel

New data finds affordability is a top driver for summer RV travel as Americans prioritize road trips and outdoor getaways

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Americans plan their summer vacations amid ongoing economic pressures, crowded airports, rising travel costs, and broader travel unpredictability, new research from the RV Industry Association's Summer Travel Survey shows RV travel is resonating with travelers seeking flexibility, affordability, and outdoor experiences.

RV in background with mom and kid sitting outside RV in camp chairs and dad standing up holding child above his head with mountains in background.

The survey found that 37 million Americans plan to go RVing this summer, with travelers increasingly prioritizing road trips, closer-to-home destinations, and vacations that provide greater control over spending and schedules. National parks, scenic routes, beaches, and outdoor destinations rank among the most popular RV trip choices this summer. The data also reflects increased participation around both Memorial Day and Fourth of July travel periods compared to last summer. Affordability also remains a key driver for RV interest, with 58% of leisure travelers saying they want to take an RV trip because it is a more affordable way to travel.

The findings also point to momentum for RV travel among younger travelers and pet owners. More than 55% of travelers plan to bring pets on vacation this summer, reinforcing RVing as one of the most convenient and cost-effective ways to travel with animals. Meanwhile, approximately 3 million Americans are expected to rent an RV this summer, while Millennials and Gen Z continue leading RV engagement through trip planning, online RV research activity, and future ownership consideration. Millennials (82%) and Gen Z (81%) also reported the highest intent to travel by RV this summer.

"Travelers are looking for vacations that give them greater control over both their budgets and experiences, and RVing delivers that flexibility," said Monika Geraci, spokesperson for the RV Industry Association. "Whether families are exploring national parks, planning a Route 66 road trip ahead of the highway's centennial, or looking ahead to major events like America's 250th anniversary celebrations and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, RV travel gives people the freedom to travel comfortably, bring along pets and family members, and experience destinations on their own terms."

With major milestone travel moments approaching — including the Route 66 Centennial, the America250 celebration, and increased domestic travel surrounding the FIFA World Cup hosted across North America — RV travel is uniquely positioned to support travelers seeking flexible, road-based ways to explore the country while avoiding many of the costs and constraints associated with traditional travel.

For more information on the RV Industry Association, its marketing campaign promoting and educating on RV travel, or the RV industry's initiatives celebrating America's 250th anniversary, contact Monika Geraci, Senior Director of PR and Communications at [email protected].

About the RV Industry Association

With offices in Washington, DC and Elkhart, IN, the RV Industry Association is the leading trade voice of the $140 billion dollar RV industry, representing over 400 RV companies, including manufacturers and component part suppliers who together produce 98 percent of all RVs made in the United States, and approximately 60 percent of RVs produced worldwide.

*Commissioned by the RV Industry Association and conducted by Cairn Consulting, 1,602 surveys were completed in April targeting anticipated travel plans this summer by a statistically balanced cross section of U.S. leisure travelers. The survey results have an associated margin of error of +/- 2.74 percentage points. Leisure travelers are defined as any U.S. residents who have taken some type of leisure trip in the past 12 months.

Contact information:

Monika Geraci

617.784.2532

[email protected]

www.rvia.org

SOURCE RV Industry Association