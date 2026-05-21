As U.S. Trends Away From Alcohol, Ferris Wheel Offers Unique Alternative for Consumers

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris Wheel introduces a line of euphoric products designed to elevate mood and energy without the downsides of alcohol.

As U.S. alcohol consumption hits a 90-year low, Ferris Wheel is meeting the demand of the 53% of Americans who now view traditional drinking as a health risk. With 46% of consumers actively seeking mood-boosting alternatives, Ferris Wheel's natural kanna products provide the social "lift" Gen Z and Millennials are looking for, without the alcohol.

The shift in American drinking habits is no longer just a "trend," it is a documented cultural sea change:

Historically Low US Alcohol Consumption



According to a landmark August 2025 Gallup Poll, American alcohol consumption has reached its lowest point in nearly 90 years.

Only 54% of U.S. adults now say they consume alcohol (down from 62% in 2023), representing the lowest level recorded since 1939.

now say they (down from 62% in 2023), representing the lowest level recorded since 1939. For the first time in history, a majority of Americans ( 53% ) believe that even moderate drinking (1–2 drinks a day) is bad for one's health .

) (1–2 drinks a day) is . A record-low 24% of drinkers reported having a drink in the past 24 hours, signaling that "daily drinking" is being replaced by occasional, mindful consumption.

Gen Z and Millennials: The "Sober Curious" Leaders

Younger generations are the primary drivers behind the search for alcohol alternatives, but they aren't necessarily staying home: They are "drinking differently."

Nearly half (50%) of Gen Z and Millennial drinkers report that alcohol feels "less appealing" than it did in previous years (Datassential, 2026).

than it did in previous years (Datassential, 2026). 40% of Gen Z plan to reduce their alcohol consumption in 2026, often citing "lack of interest" and "wellness" as their primary motivators.

in 2026, often citing "lack of interest" and "wellness" as their primary motivators. 33% of US consumers now engage with "alcohol-adjacent" products (functional supplements and mood-boosters), with Gen Z accounting for a massive portion of this interest (IWSR, 2025).

The Rise of "Mood-Boosting" Alternatives

This seismic shift in demand has led to an expanded marketplace for mood-boosting alcohol alternatives.

46% of consumers express high interest in non-alcoholic, mood-boosting beverages that offer a "buzz" or relaxation without the ethanol (Datassential, 2026).

express high interest in non-alcoholic, mood-boosting beverages that offer a "buzz" or relaxation without the ethanol (Datassential, 2026). Over 60% of Americans who use alternative substances (like CBD or natural supplements) say it directly impacts—and reduces—how often they drink alcohol.

who use alternative substances (like CBD or natural supplements) say it directly impacts—and reduces—how often they drink alcohol. The US non-alcoholic beverage market is projected to hit $644.11 billion in 2026, driven largely by "functional hydration" and "clean-label" products (The Business Research Company, 2026).

Ferris Wheel's newly launched line of high-quality kanna products are formulated for mood enhancement, socialization, stress relief, and focused energy. Ferris Wheel tablets are designed for late-night socializing, offering a safe and legal alternative to alcohol. The sociability and energizing benefits of these next-gen kanna products are also ideal for afternoon hangouts with friends, dinners and parties, or spontaneous creative sessions.

"People want to go out and have fun, but they're not interested in getting sloshy and hungover," said a company spokesperson. "We want them to have a safe alcohol alternative that still boosts their mood and breaks down the stress that comes with socializing. Our customers want to have a great time when they're out, and our kanna products can help."

About Ferris Wheel

Founded in 2026, Ferris Wheel is a U.S.-based company dedicated to providing high-quality kanna products to customers. Using the finest ingredients and safest manufacturing practices, Ferris Wheel backs all of their products with a Certificate of Analysis, a report from an ISO-certified third-party lab, so customers can be assured of their purity and potency.

SOURCE Ferris Wheel