Ferris Wheel Launches New Kanna Product Line

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferris Wheel is an all-new wellness brand, providing high-quality products featuring kanna and other natural ingredients.

Founded by longtime veterans of the wellness industry, Ferris Wheel offers a high-quality option for kanna users, with products formulated for mood enhancement, stress relief, and focused energy.

Ferris Wheel tablets are designed for late-night socialization, particularly as an alcohol alternative. The sociability and energizing benefits of these next-gen kanna products are also ideal for afternoons hangouts with friends, dinners and parties, or spontaneous creative sessions.

The brand's microdosed kanna gummies are designed for functional daily use, to enhance mood, socialization, focus, and energy for any busy day. With lower dosage than the tablets, these gummies are dialed in perfectly for palpable mood elevation and energy, ideal for work and home alike.

All Ferris Wheel kanna products are made with the finest quality ingredients, including next-gen kanna, formulated for more noticeable effects than standard over-the-counter kanna products. All Ferris Wheel products are manufactured at Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) facilities. These facilities were specifically selected for their strict quality standards, particularly in the areas of safety, identity, strength, and purity.

Ferris Wheel products are also subject to independent, third-party lab testing. These lab tests (called a Certificate of Analysis) verify the purity and potency of each product, and are available to customers on the Ferris Wheel website.

"We wanted to offer customers a higher-quality kanna product than they can usually find online or in gas stations," said a company spokesperson. "That's why we've insisted on top-quality ingredients, responsible manufacturing, and extensive testing. When customers "Ride the Feeling" of our Ferris Wheel products, we want that to be a safe and satisfying experience every time."

About Ferris Wheel

Founded in 2026, Ferris Wheel is a U.S.-based company dedicated to providing high-quality kanna products to customers. Using the finest ingredients and safest manufacturing practices, Ferris Wheel backs all of their products with a Certificate of Analysis, a report from an ISO-certified third-party lab, so customers can be assured of their purity and potency.

SOURCE Ferris Wheel