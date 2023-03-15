As Warmer Weather Returns, Noodles & Company Brings Back its Fan-Favorite Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad

The Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad is now available at Noodles & Company nationwide, expanding the brand's better-for-you menu offerings

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual brand known for serving globally-inspired dishes made fresh to order, announced today the return of its Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad, a crisp and craveable dish that is now available on the Noodles menu across all 460+ restaurants nationwide. The Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad is Noodles' take on a popular summer salad, packed with fresh, high quality ingredients. This new salad is made from a delicious blend of mixed greens tossed in tangy barbeque coleslaw dressing with grilled chicken, tomato and red onion topped with roasted corn and cheddar jack cheese.

Fresh New Offering

The Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad is the latest addition to Noodles & Company's expansive better-for-you menu options. Noodles' menu includes a variety of plant-based and low-carb offerings such as the recently launched Impossible™ Panko Chicken protein, fan-favorite Zoodles , and the proprietary, made-in-house LEANguini noodle which contains 44% fewer net carbs and 50% higher protein than traditional pasta. Along with Noodles' light and fresh menu options, the Company also provides guests with an easy-to-navigate online nutrition calculator with detailed menu descriptions designed for guests with food sensitivities or those seeking dishes that fit their dietary preferences.

"The Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad was inspired and developed in-house by our talented culinary team resulting in a classic, flavorful dish that is full of zest and nutrients. This salad furthers our commitment to Uncommon Goodness and nourishing all guests with delicious and unique flavors," said Nick Graff, vice president of culinary and executive chef at Noodles & Company. "Noodles is proud to offer a wide variety of health-conscious, customizable dishes that help guests meet their nutrition-related goals and we're excited for this option to join our Caesar and Med Salad as craveable salad options."

Goodness Guarantee

All the goodness of Noodles' new Backyard BBQ Chicken Salad is 100% guaranteed under its Goodness Guarantee program. Noodles encourages guests to step outside of their comfort zones and try something new with the promise that if they don't love their entree, it can be exchanged for a different dish on the menu at no cost. Guests can learn more about the Goodness Guarantee at Noodles.com/goodnessguarantee .

Join Noodles Rewards Today

Sign up to be a Noodles Rewards member for free via the Noodles mobile app or the Noodles website and receive a free entree after your first purchase using your Noodles Rewards account. Guests can conveniently get their noodles and salad fix via quick-pickup, curbside pick-up, or delivery by placing an order online at noodles.com, via the Noodles mobile app, or by visiting their nearby Noodles location. For a limited time during the month of March, Noodles is offering new Rewards members 500 bonus points at sign-up and issuing 2x the points for every purchase made on a Tuesday. And with all those points piling up, guests can try the fresh and flavorful Backyard BBQ chicken Salad for just 750 points. Learn more at Noodles.com/rewards .

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 460 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, and one of the Top 500 Franchises by Franchise Times, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, QSR recently named Noodles one of 2022's Best Brands to Work For, and the Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of the Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life," which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com .

