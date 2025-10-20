As Washington Moves to Open 401(k)s to Crypto, Aevi Data Reveals Most Americans Still Don't Trust Digital Currencies

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Washington advances efforts to expand 401(k) access to cryptocurrencies through the Retirement Investment Choice Act, research from Aevi reveals a widening gap between policy push and consumer trust in digital currencies across the US, and how this lack of confidence may be the single biggest barrier to mainstream adoption.

In their latest survey, Aevi found that:

52% say they trust cryptocurrencies "not very much" or "not at all"

"not very much" or "not at all" Women are far less likely than men to trust crypto , at just 38% compared with 45% of men.

, at just 38% compared with 45% of men. Trust collapses with age, from 51% of Gen Z to just 14% of Boomers

55% of Americans would never invest in celebrity-backed cryptocurrencies , a sign that fads may be undermining trust in digital assets as a whole.

The research shows that while government policies promoting digital currencies are growing, most Americans may be uneasy about using them. Security concerns dominate with fears of being hacked, scammed or defrauded being top of mind, while one in five worry about losing access to funds or the lack of regulation. Meanwhile, younger respondents worry about privacy and surveillance.

Generational and gender divides are marked. Younger adults are more confident in digital currencies, particularly for online purchases, while half of those aged 65+ say they would never consider using crypto under any circumstances.

State-level results highlight emerging hotspots such as Texas and North Carolina, where trust and practical interest run above the national average.

Aevi's " Crypto Confidence: A Trust Barometer for the Future of Money in America " explores how emotional perceptions of security and trust are shaping the next chapter of digital payments.

SOURCE Aevi