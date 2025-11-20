Experts Warn Retailers Ahead of Black Friday: Nearly 50% of Americans Avoid Self-checkouts After a Bad Experience, Aevi Study Finds

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study from paytech company Aevi warns of critical challenges for retailers on Black Friday: almost half of Americans have avoided unattended systems due to a negative experience, a significant adoption barrier at the very moment systems will be under peak pressure. With footfall expected to spike to one of the highest levels in recent years, even minor failures risk turning peak trading hours into peak walkouts.

Furthermore:

62% of Americans use unattended options at least weekly: a widespread and frequent adoption rate

Nearly 1 in 2 have avoided an unattended option after a bad interaction, and 23% have done so multiple times

Younger Americans pick self-checkout for convenience (31%) and fewer awkward interactions (19-16%), while older groups value the 24/7 access

Exposure and frustration go hand-in-hand: the most used touchpoints people such as self-checkouts, parking and gas stations, are where pain-points are flagged

Bad experiences can derail adoption and a single failed interaction can turn users into avoiders at the worst possible moment. Aevi's data also shows that avoidance peaks among core Black Friday spenders (35-54), stressing on the risk for retailers relying on self-serve to manage volume.

With Black Friday bringing record footfall and record pressure on checkouts, retailers face a simple reality: they may not be able to overhaul systems overnight, but they can reduce the risk of failed checkouts, queues and walkouts by tightening what's already in place: making sure terminals are online, payment methods are up to date, screens show information clearly, and staff know how to reset a frozen unit fast.

Generational insights adds further urgency: younger adults - who are among the heaviest self-checkout users - expect "smooth-by-default", phone-first journeys, while older groups prioritise reliability above all else. Both segments converge on one expectation next week: systems must work the first time.

Aevi CEO Mike Camerling commented: "The future of unattended in America won't be won on technology alone, but on experience, on listening to what younger, online-first consumers need. Every smooth tap builds trust; every broken one burns it. When parking, fuel, and transit become boringly reliable, with clear screens, broad acceptance, and one-tap recovery, unattended becomes the norm."

