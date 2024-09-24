As Younger Generations Lag on Establishing Estate Plans, Nolo's Quicken WillMaker 2025 Helps Fill an Important Need

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent statistics reveal that just 43% of Millennials and 39% of Gen Z have an estate plan in place1, highlighting a pressing need for modern, accessible estate planning tools. Nolo is helping address this need with Quicken WillMaker & Trust 2025, the latest iteration of its award-winning digital estate planning tool.

As younger generations build assets and form families, planning for the unexpected is crucial: for example, data from Lending Tree shows that Gen Z had the highest auto accident rate in the first 11 months of last year, and that Millennials were involved in more than 30% of crashes2.

WillMaker makes it easy to create customizable, state-specific estate planning documents without a lawyer.

While life is unpredictable, Nolo is here to help.

Estate planning for every generation (including their pets)

No matter which generation they identify with, it is crucial for all adults to have the appropriate legal protections in place in case of the unexpected. Quicken WillMaker & Trust 2025 makes it easy by enabling users to create customizable, state-specific estate planning documents at their own pace and without a lawyer.

While many recognize the need for a will, many essential estate planning documents are often overlooked. In addition to wills, trusts, and powers of attorney, Quicken WillMaker & Trust includes health care directives — which ensure medical wishes are honored if they can't be communicated — and important documents like naming beneficiaries and financial power of attorney.

With growing numbers of families choosing not to have children and instead focusing on their pets, Quicken WillMaker & Trust also offers easy ways to include pets in estate plans:

WillMaker's core Will feature allows you to name a trusted next owner who will provide a loving home for your pet when you die. In your bequest, you can also leave that person some money to help cover the costs of caring for your pet. If you die without specifically including your pet in your will, your residuary beneficiary will become your pet's legal owner.





WillMaker's Information for Survivors and Caregivers form can serve as a directive that explains how others should care for your pet in your absence. You can include any amount of detail for any or all of your pets, including feeding, exercise, medicines, and veterinary care. You can even leave information about memorial plans or final arrangements for your pet.

More Enhancements For 2025

Every year, and throughout the year, Nolo's team of expert attorneys carefully reviews and updates Quicken WillMaker & Trust, making sure it stays current with important legal changes and gets even better over time. For 2025, some of the key enhancements include:

Quitclaim Deed (for use with a living trust; available for most states)

Authorization to Drive a Motor Vehicle

Authorization for International Travel With Minor

General Bill of Sale

Authorization for Minor's Medical Treatment

Elder Care Agreement

Child Care Agreement & Instructions

Housekeeping Services Agreement & Housesitting Instructions

Pet Care Agreement

Revocation of Healthcare Directive

Revocation of Power of Attorney

All WillMaker purchases also include access to the following eBooks:

Available in an online cloud-based experience or a software download, Nolo's Quicken WillMaker & Trust 2025 is available for purchase now at www.willmaker.com.

About Nolo

Nolo offers thousands of do-it-yourself products, including legal forms, online documents, books and ebooks, and software to help individuals handle legal issues themselves, without the need for an attorney. With Nolo products, individuals can generate a customized estate plan, file for divorce, or create an LLC in just minutes. Nolo's products are in plain English, easy to use, and created and updated by attorneys and legal editors.

