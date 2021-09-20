ASA Recognizes Top Social Responsibility Programs in Staffing and Recruiting Industry

"All across the country, staffing companies are giving back and making a real difference in the lives of millions of people and for the communities in which they live," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. "Once again this year, our ASA Care Award winners are creating a positive impact at all levels of society. Since the beginning of the global pandemic, many have also focused on providing support and assistance to those most adversely affected by the economic and social disruption caused by Covid-19. The American Staffing Association is proud to recognize the efforts and contributions of these exemplary corporate citizens."

2021 ASA Care Award Winners

Staffing Agencies With More Than $100 Million in Annual Sales

Health Carousel, "HC Gives Back" – ASA Care Award

Integrity Staffing Solutions, "Integrity Staffing Solutions for Comfort Cares" – honorable mention

Staffing Agencies With $25 Million to $100 Million in Annual Sales

Workbox Staffing, "Give-Serve-Connect" – ASA Care Award

LaSalle Network, "Community Champions" – honorable mention

Staffing Agencies With Less Than $7.5 Million in Annual Sales

Jersey Staffing Solutions, LLC, "Jersey Staffing Helps the NJ Community During Covid-19" – ASA Care Award

Portfolio Creative, "Portfolio Creative Cares" – honorable mention

Associate

Avionté Software, "Avionté Hope Foundation" – ASA Care Award

Assurance, "Assurance Caring Together" – honorable mention

