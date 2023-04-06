ASA Releases Op-Ed Discussing FHFA's Allowing Fannie Mae to Expand its Appraisal Waiver Program

HERNDON, Va., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASA has released an op-ed criticizing FHFA's decisions to allow Fannie Mae to expand its appraisal waiver program.

Authored by John D. Russell, JD, Strategic Partnership Officer for ASA, the piece addresses Fannie's search for a more automated future and its potential impact on housing finance, especially the absence of consumer protection in the homebuying process. The op-ed moves on to discuss issues related to bias and discrimination, as well as the overarching need for a human role in homebuying. In closing, Russell advises appraisers on finding new clients and upgrading one's credential.

View the complete ASA Op-Ed response at https://bit.ly/3KA1jDm.

For interview requests with John D. Russell, please contact ASA at (703) 733-2103 or [email protected].

ABOUT ASA

ASA is a world renowned and respected international organization devoted to the appraisal profession. As the oldest and only major appraisal organization representing all appraisal specialists, ASA is dedicated to providing the highest possible standards in all areas of ethics, professionalism, education and designation criteria. For more information about ASA, the ASA designation program for appraisers or the Society's free "Find an Appraiser" Referral System, visit www.appraisers.org or call (800) 272-8258.

Press Contact: Todd Paradis

[email protected]

(703) 733-2124

SOURCE ASA