ASACHA MEDIA GROUP CONTINUES TO GROW WITH THE ACQUISITION OF SRAB FILMS

Asacha Media Group (AMG) announces today the acquisition of SRAB Films. This acquisition will accelerate AMG's development as an independent European production studio dedicated to scripted content.

PARIS, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paris-based production company SRAB Films was founded in 2015 by Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral. The studio's creativity is widely recognized by the industry, as it developed close relationships with a new generation of talents, including Nadège Loiseau, Vincent Cardona and Franco Lolli. SRAB notably produced Ladj Ly's Les Misérables (Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival 2019, 4 Césars, including Best Film, in 2020), and Kery James and Leïla Sy's Banlieusards for Netflix. SRAB will be in official competition at the Venice Mostra for Saint-Omer, Alice Diop's first feature.

The acquisition of SRAB fits AMG's strategy to produce premium and innovative content dedicated to streamers, TV broadcasters and movie theaters throughout Europe and the UK, while promoting a new generation of talents. The deal is consistent with Asacha's entrepreneurial and partnership approach, as Toufik Ayadi and Christophe Barral simultaneously become shareholders of AMG.

In turn, SRAB will draw on AMG's expertise to accelerate and perpetuate its development in the long run. SRAB will benefit from the AMG's creative network and its collaborative approach to build on the studio's ability to bring the industry's best talents together to work on projects for French and other European broadcasters. European co-productions between SRAB and other AMG production companies are already in the pipeline.

With SRAB joining AMG, the group strengthens its presence on its key markets: France, Italy, the UK, and the Middle East. The group's consolidated turnover now reaches of more than €230 millions.

About ASACHA MEDIA GROUP, scripted production house

Asacha Media Group is a top-tier European group dedicated to the production of premium scripted content, operating throughout Europe and the UK with 7 production companies (Kabo Family, Mintee Studio, Picomedia, Red Planet Pictures, SRAB Films, Stand by Me, WAG Entertainment). AMG was founded in 2020 by Gaspard de Chavagnac and Marina Williams, co-CEOs and by Marc Antoine d'Halluin, Vice Chairman of the Board, three production and media experts recognized by the industry, with the support of funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. AMG established a rapid growth since its founding and now reaches a consolidated turnover of more than €2300 millions and produces more than 80 programs per year.

