Asaclean Welcomes Polysource as Distributor for Purging Compounds in the United States

FOWLERVILLE, Mich., March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asahi Kasei Plastics North America Inc (APNA), manufacturer of Asaclean and a leading supplier of purging compounds for the plastics industry, has announced a new partnership with renowned plastics distributor, Polysource. This exclusive distribution agreement marks a significant milestone for both companies, promising enhanced accessibility and service for customers across the United States.

Under this partnership, Polysource will serve as the distributor of Asaclean's premium purging compounds for the United States, offering a range of solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of plastic processors. While most customers will continue to purchase directly from APNA, the addition of Polysource as a distributor enhances accessibility and customer service, providing another option for acquiring our high-quality products.

With its vast network, industry expertise, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Polysource is well-positioned to ensure seamless access to Asaclean products and exceptional support services.

This exclusive distribution partnership between APNA's Asaclean products and Polysource reflects a shared vision of excellence and a commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers. The two companies look forward to driving innovation, efficiency, and growth in the plastics industry.

Please visit our company's website, www.asaclean.com, and Polysource's website, www.polysource.net, to learn more about Asaclean's products or inquire about distribution opportunities.

About Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. (APNA)

Asahi Kasei Plastics North America, Inc. ("APNA") is a leading manufacturer of innovative, high-performance, engineered polymers and chemically coupled polypropylene resins in North America. The product line includes XYRON (modified polyphenylene ether), Thermylene (specialty chemically coupled polypropylene), LEONA (nylon 6/6, 6/6+6i), TENAC (homopolymer and copolymer acetal), Thermylon (nylon 6, 6/6), and Asaclean (purging compounds and concentrates). APNA currently has four locations in North America and over 350 employees. For more information, visit www.akplastics.com.

About Polysource:

Polysource is a leading distributor of plastic raw materials, compounds, and additives, serving various industries across the United States. Focusing on quality, reliability, and customer service, Polysource is committed to delivering innovative solutions and value-added services that drive success for its clients.

