Asahi Intecc To Begin Direct Sales Of Its Coronary Guide Wires

"This represents a significant step to build Asahi Intecc as a leader in interventional cardiology in the United States. We look forward to working with physicians and hospitals to ensure a smooth transition from Abbott to Asahi for these important interventional tools," said Yoshi Terai, President & CEO of Asahi Intecc USA.

In support of this transition, Asahi has taken steps to build inventory and manufacturing capabilities to meet the needs of the US market, and has increased its sales, clinical, marketing and customer support teams. Asahi representatives will be working directly with hospitals, Group Purchase Organizations (GPO's), and Integrated Delivery Networks (IDN's) to ensure uninterrupted access to these important products. For questions regarding the transition, you may contact your local representative or an Asahi Transition Specialist at 1-877-204-7080 or emailing transition1@asahi-intecc.com .

Asahi PTCA guide wires are recognized globally by physicians and medical staff for innovation, precision engineering and exceptional performance. The guide wire portfolio includes standard workhorse guide wires (Prowater, Prowater Flex, Sion Blue), specialty wires (Fielder Series, MiracleBros Series, Confianza Series, Gaia Series, Sion, GrandSlam, SUOH03) and will be available direct from Asahi with the support of experienced sales representatives and clinical specialists.

