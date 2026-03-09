ASA/LinkedIn Survey: Staffing Talent Gaining AI Skills Faster Than the Broader Market

Temporary and Contract Workers Adding AI Skills at a 46% Higher Rate Than LinkedIn Members Overall

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A study from the American Staffing Association and LinkedIn shows that staffing agency temporary and contract workers are adopting artificial intelligence skills at a faster rate than others on LinkedIn.

The survey, which looked at insights from LinkedIn's labor market data from more than 200 million U.S. LinkedIn members and 500,000 individuals who have had work engagements through staffing companies, highlights temporary and contract workers' recognition of AI skills as a competitive differentiator in the jobs market.

Between 2023 and 2025, these workers added AI literacy skills at a higher rate than overall members—40% more in 2023, rising to 46% more by 2025.

Further, in 2025, they were 7% more likely to add AI engineering technical skills than LinkedIn's members at large overall.

"Staffing agency workers are embracing the AI revolution," said Stephen Dwyer, president and chief executive officer of ASA. "Employers are looking for talent whose AI skills can give their organizations an advantage over competitors, and staffing professionals are ready to help companies build those futures."

"The data show a clear focus among contract workers to grow specialized AI skills at a faster pace than general LinkedIn members," said Noah Yosif, chief economist and head of research at ASA. "In today's competitive labor market, staffing professionals are developing the AI skills they need to meet the evolving needs of clients."

In other findings from the study, 2025 contract job postings rose 7% year to year on the social media platform, even as overall postings dipped. In total, contract postings rose every year from 2023 through 2025.

About the ASA/LinkedIn State of Staffing Report

The report leveraged LinkedIn's Economic Graph data on skills, job postings, and job experiences to map out the labor market landscape for U.S. talent currently and formerly engaged with staffing and search firms ("staffing talent"). LinkedIn data analyzed include thousands of job postings and the skills and job experiences of more than 500,000 U.S. members who have taken on a role through the staffing and recruiting industry in the past decade.

"Paid job postings" refer to listings sponsored by employers. Staffing and recruiting paid postings are those published by job posters within the staffing and recruiting industry, excluding job postings for corporate roles at staffing and search companies. Changes over time are measured as of June in each respective year unless otherwise stated.

