ASAM OpenLABEL - World's First Data Labeling Standard, Developed by ASAM and led by Deepen AI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepen AI led the working group within ASAM to launch OpenLABEL - the first-ever global standard for multi-sensor data labeling and scenario tagging.

Data labeling is fundamental to teach machines to perceive and understand the world. Open-labeled datasets have fueled the growth and development of ML methods for perception in ADAS and AV over the last decade (Waymo open dataset, KITTI, NuScenes, Argoverse, etc.).

Annotation and data labeling Annotation format, labeling methods for objects and tagging of scenarios

A major problem is that all of these datasets, and the majority of the organizations building labeled datasets use their own taxonomies, formats, and data models to encode the information in a static, goal-specific, and heterogeneous way. This produces the following problems:

Limited reuse of annotated datasets.

Challenges regarding maintenance and updating of the annotations

Limited sharing of datasets across the industry and between industry and academia.

Negative impact on the quality of annotations.

OpenLABEL solves these issues by providing a common format and data model to structure and organize the information regarding multi-sensor data labeling (cameras, lidar, etc) in a standardized manner. OpenLABEL also defines a standardized set of tags and the data model to categorize and organize test scenarios for ADAS and AV.

"ASAM OpenLABEL is the first-of-its-kind standard, and definitely not a conventional one. It is underpinned by an entirely novel approach to labeling that enables a much more efficient way to manage and maintain labels and their semantics through the use of ontologies. We are confident that OpenLABEL will significantly help the industry in iterating faster, sharing data more efficiently, and ultimately deploy safe ADAS and AV systems sooner." - Nicola Croce, Technical Program Manager, Deepen AI, OpenLABEL project leader and member of the ASAM Technical Steering Committee.

"ASAM OpenLABEL is a completely new standard that unifies multisensor dataset labeling and scenario tagging and facilitates their exchangeability. The standardized format and common data models as well as the application of ontologies as a basis, will lead to a noticeable increase in the quality of the labeled datasets and thus in the safety of autonomous driving. Especially if used in combination with ASAM's OpenXOntology (to be released in December 2021), ASAM OpenLABEL will lead to more efficient development cycles, freeing up capacities for other tasks. As this is worldwide the first standard to tackle the issue of labeling, we are sure that ASAM OpenLABEL will soon be a widely used standard in the industry." - Peter Voss, Managing Director ASAM e.V.

OpenLABEL will significantly contribute to increasing the quality of annotated datasets, their maintainability, the ability to share, combine and repurpose them.

To learn more about OpenLabel, you can find presentations and recordings of the webinar here

Deepen AI

Deepen is the only safety-first annotation solution that allows you to label every 3D point for thousands of frames at scale. Supporting all state-of-the-art labeling features, Deepen AI's proprietary technology allows enterprises to combine large volumes with high efficiency

ASAM

ASAM e.V. (Association for Standardization of Automation and Measuring Systems) is actively promoting standardization in the automotive industry. Together with its more than 370 member organizations worldwide, the association develops standards that define interfaces and data models for tools used for the development and testing of electronic control units (ECUs) and for the validation of the entire vehicle. The ASAM portfolio currently comprises 34 standards that are applied in tools and toolchains in automotive development all over the world.

( www.asam.net )

