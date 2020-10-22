Asana Partners & Capital Real Estate Group Repositioning Original Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Building for Single-Tenant Office

ATLANTA, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asana Partners and its Atlanta leasing partner, Capital Real Estate Group, have announced plans to develop one of Coca-Cola's first bottling facilities into creative, single-tenant office space in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward. Steps from the BeltLine Eastside Trail and Krog Street Market, and bordering popular Inman Park, 560 Edgewood will offer 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of Class A+ space. A company looking for a location with unmatched character and modern amenities is considered a good fit for the project. The redevelopment will kick off in 2021.

"Single-tenant space of this size is rare in the desirable Old Fourth Ward neighborhood," commented Bennett Gottlieb, Capital Real Estate Group President. "Add to that the iconic façade, innovative design, and potential for Opportunity Zone tax credits, and you have an extraordinary opportunity for a company to provide a very attractive work environment for Atlanta's top talent."

Local architecture firm ASD | Sky will lead design, incorporating sustainable practices while highlighting the historical integrity of the building. Other features will include secure parking, private access, downtown skyline views, high ceilings, and prominent exterior signage.

"560 Edgewood is positioned in the heart of one of Atlanta's most amenitized neighborhoods and surrounded by a dense population of highly educated, young talent," added Brian Purcell, Asana Partners Managing Director. "Modernizing the space while maintaining the building's historical authenticity will provide an exceptional work experience."

The adaptive reuse project will cater to those companies looking for flexibility in a culturally-rich area of Atlanta that has seen an influx of investment in recent years, largely due to its location and livability. 560 Edgewood boasts a 91+ walk score and 89+ bike score, with five public transit stops and 150 restaurants within a half-mile radius.

About Asana Partners

Asana Partners is a real estate company investing in high-growth markets across the United States. Leveraging its differentiated capabilities in mixed-use and retail real estate value creation, the Company capitalizes on opportunities to create authentic experiences in compelling locations around the country. For more information, visit www.asanapartners.com.

About Capital Real Estate Group

Capital Real Estate Group is an Atlanta-based brokerage and consulting firm focused on superior service with deep roots in its home city. The team has a unique perspective of in-town neighborhoods across Atlanta and strives to ensure a seamless real estate process from conception to completion.

Media Contact:

Julie Ducworth

(803) 465-1198

[email protected]

SOURCE Asana Partners

Related Links

http://www.asanapartners.com

