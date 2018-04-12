Asana Partners Acquires Krog Street Market and Atlanta Stove Works in Atlanta

Krog Street Market and Atlanta Stove Works are adjacent to the most recent extension of the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail, an important catalyst for development and a preferred location for intown retail, restaurant, and office tenants. Asana will invest capital to enhance the properties, building on their appeal as central gathering places along the BeltLine.

"Acquiring Krog Street Market and Atlanta Stove Works fits our strategy of investing in urban shopping and dining locations that are closely connected to their surrounding neighborhoods," added Purcell. "These assets complement our collection of neighborhood retail properties in Atlanta including the Plaza on Ponce and Glenwood Park retail."

Asana's acquisition includes well-known food and beverage outlets such as Superica, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, Ticonderoga Club, Rathbun's, and The Little Tart Bake Shop and retail and office tenants including The Merchant, Iris, and The Atlanta BeltLine Partnership, among others.

King & Spalding served as legal adviser to Asana Partners, and Eastdil Secured served as adviser to the seller, Paces Properties.

About Asana Partners

Asana Partners is a retail real estate company investing in high-growth markets across the United States. Leveraging its differentiated capabilities in retail real estate value creation, the Company capitalizes on opportunities to create authentic retail experiences in compelling locations around the country. For more information, visit www.asanapartners.com.

