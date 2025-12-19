Asano Taiko Factory Tour & Taiko Experience (Ishikawa, Japan)

Step Inside 400 Years of Taiko-Making

A 60-Minute "See, Hear, Play" Taiko Experience at Asano Taiko in Hakusan, Ishikawa

KANAZAWA, Japan, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanazawa Biyori is a regional media platform that not only introduces the scenery, food, and crafts of Ishikawa, but also focuses on experiences that can only be found in this region. We believe that time spent encountering local skills, sounds, and people leaves a lasting impression on visitors.

Asano Taiko, a Japanese drum manufacturer with over 400 years of history, has recently launched a cultural experience program for domestic and international visitors: "Asano Taiko Factory Tour & Taiko Experience." This 60-minute program combines a factory tour, professional performances, and hands-on drumming sessions, allowing participants to immerse themselves in traditional Japanese taiko culture and craftsmanship through three dimensions: seeing, listening, and playing. Kanazawa Biyori spoke with the organizer about this unique program.

Visiting a Taiko Workshop with Over 400 Years of History

Asano Taiko traces its roots back to an early Edo-period family craft business and has passed down taiko-making skills for more than four centuries. At the 2010 NAMM Show—one of the world's largest musical instrument trade fairs—the company was recognized as the oldest percussion manufacturer in the industry.

From selecting and hollowing logs, to shaping and lacquering the body, stretching the hides, and securing them with tacks, Asano Taiko carries out all stages of taiko production in its own workshops. In particular, the company is known for its large drums over three shaku (approx. 90 cm) in diameter, which hold a top-class share of the domestic market.

The tour begins in the showroom, where visitors can see a variety of instruments up close—ōdaiko (large drums), miya-daiko, tsuzumi, and different types of bachi (drumsticks). Highlights include a 6-shaku-1-sun ōdaiko (approx. 185 cm head diameter, weighing over one ton) and Asano's original tunable oke-daiko. Guests are welcome to try striking some of the drums to hear their sound.

After that, participants move into the normally closed factory area to observe artisans at work. The quiet concentration of craftspeople facing wood and hide, and the repetition of each careful step, reveal how a single stroke on the drum is supported by a long chain of manual processes.

From Professional Performance to Your Own "First Strike"

Following the factory tour, the program moves to Asano Taiko's in-house studio. A professional taiko performer, who also serves as instructor, presents a solo performance on the ōdaiko. Each stroke sends vibrations through the air and into the listener's body, conveying the expressive range of taiko—built only from rhythm, dynamics, and tempo.

Participants then pick up bachi themselves and receive simple instruction on how to play. During our visit, overseas travelers joined the session as well. Starting from basic patterns and gradually moving to more complex rhythms, their expressions and the sound of their playing grew more confident with each phrase. Regardless of language or cultural background, sharing rhythm together naturally brought smiles to the group.

Why Kanazawa Biyori Is Paying Attention

1. An integrated "factory × performance × hands-on" cultural experience

Rather than being only a factory tour or a casual workshop, this program deliberately weaves together three elements:

Learning about the history of a long-established maker and its production process

Feeling the sound of taiko through a professional performance

Experiencing the act of drumming with your own hands

This structure gives the tour a high degree of completeness as a cultural experience, suitable for both first-time visitors and those already familiar with taiko.

2. Small groups, private bookings, and flexible for all ages and backgrounds

The tour is offered for groups of 2 to 20 people, with each time slot reserved for a single group. There is no strict age limit, making it possible for children and older adults to participate together. The program has already welcomed international visitors and can be adapted for family trips, school excursions, and corporate training.

3. A manageable excursion from Kanazawa with strong regional character

Asano Taiko is located in Fukutome-machi, Hakusan City—an area that is easy to access from central Kanazawa:

Around 40 minutes by car from Komatsu Airport

Around 8 minutes by car from Matto Station on the IR Ishikawa Railway

For travelers visiting Ishikawa, it works well as a half-day excursion that adds a "behind-the-scenes" craft experience to itineraries focused on Kanazawa's well-known sightseeing spots.

Tour Overview

Name: Asano Taiko Factory Tour & Taiko Experience (Approx. 60 minutes)

Location:

Asano Taiko Co., Ltd.

587-1 Fukutome-machi, Hakusan City, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan

(Approx. 40 minutes by car from Komatsu Airport / 8 minutes by car from Matto Station)

Program Content (Total 60 minutes):

Introduction to Asano Taiko and video on the production process (approx. 10 minutes) Factory tour (approx. 20 minutes) Taiko experience session (approx. 30 minutes)

Fee: ¥3,000 per person (tax included)

Reservations accepted from two participants and up.

Available Hours: Weekdays, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Closed: Saturdays, Sundays, public holidays, Obon, and year-end/New Year holidays

Group Size: 2–20 people (one private group per time slot)

Reservations:

Advance booking required at least two weeks before the desired date.

Please apply by phone or via the inquiry form on the website.

*An English-language pamphlet for the factory tour is available; however, on-site interpretation in English is not provided.

Tour Inquiries (Content & Booking):

Asano Taiko Co., Ltd. – Factory Tour & Experience Desk

Tel: +81-76-277-1717 (main)

Phone hours: Weekdays 8:30 AM–5:30 PM / Weekends & holidays 10:00 AM–4:00 PM

Official website (tour details):

https://www.asano.jp/

