ASAP Tax and Lien Search gains a Hat Trick of accomplishments

Company President, Francine Citarella said, "During our 19 years of service in the Real Estate industry, we have seen many companies come and go and even change their names. I am proud that our loyal customers have recognized and appreciated our service as we have helped them and their customers with the most affordable, expert reporting in our field."

The company's sales orders continue to be very strong, even during a mostly flat market. Orders for April 2018 versus April 2017 were up a whopping 45.2%, a new company record. This marks the seventh consecutive month with a year-over-year increase of over 15%. Year-to-date, orders are higher by an incredible 30%.

"This is mainly due to the 100+ new customers who have tried our services for the first time who have made the switch, citing better customer service, faster response times and lower costs for their customers." said Anthony Citarella, VP of Business Development.

ASAP's New Partnership with Landtech, a leading Software Company, will provide clients an integrated, streamlined method for placing new orders.

Anthony Citarella added, "Using Landtech will save customers time with data entry, as well as reducing typos and errors. Additionally, because of Landtech's far reach and universal acceptance as a standard in the industry, we expect to add many new Title Companies and Real Estate Attorneys to the ASAP family."

About ASAP:

ASAP Tax and Lien Search was founded in 1999 by Francine when she was in her mid-fifties. A trailblazer who continues to run the only woman-owned company in the industry in Florida, ASAP is one of the oldest and most respected companies that performs Tax and Lien Searches. She is joined at the company by her daughter Lisa, daughter-in-law Sherry, son Anthony and a strong, experienced support team.

