Asbestos.com Awarded Gold at the Fall 2025 Digital Health Awards for Cancer Misdiagnosis Feature

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com, a nationally recognized leader in mesothelioma patient education and cancer resources, has been awarded Gold at the Fall 2025 Digital Health Awards for its investigative feature, "The Hidden Cost of Cancer Misdiagnosis." The recognition honors the expert-reviewed work of writer Travis Rodgers, mesothelioma survivor Tamron Little and editor Amy Edel for their comprehensive reporting on diagnostic errors, treatment delays and the emotional and financial toll cancer patients experience while navigating a misdiagnosis.

The award-winning feature, available at https://www.asbestos.com/featured-stories/cancer-misdiagnosis-impact/, combines expert medical interviews, patient testimonials and first-party data analysis to reveal the systemic failures that contribute to late-stage cancer diagnoses.

The investigation underscores a critical health care challenge: Early and accurate diagnosis significantly improves cancer treatment outcomes and survival rates. Yet thousands of patients each year face diagnostic delays that allow cancers to progress to more advanced, harder-to-treat stages. By documenting these challenges through real patient experiences and medical expert perspectives, the award-winning piece advances the broader conversation on improving diagnostic accuracy and supporting patients facing medical uncertainty.

"This recognition validates our commitment to investigative journalism that not only informs but also advocates for systemic improvements in cancer care, especially for rare cancers like mesothelioma," said Walter Pacheco, managing editor of The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com. "We're honored the Digital Health Awards has recognized the importance of this critical issue."

Since 2018, Asbestos.com has earned 28 Digital Health Awards for its commitment to evidence-based health journalism and trusted patient education tools. This latest Gold award recognizes the organization's investigative approach to critical health care issues affecting cancer patients nationwide.

If you'd like to talk to our mesothelioma survivor Tamron Little, any of the other survivors in our feature or a medical expert, please get in touch with our Media Contact.

A Trusted Resource for Cancer Patients and Families

The Mesothelioma Center at Asbestos.com is the nation's most trusted resource for people facing mesothelioma, serving more than half of all U.S. patients since 2006. Our support team includes board-certified Patient Advocates, registered nurses, doctors and veterans who provide comprehensive assistance across medical, legal, financial and emotional needs at no cost to patients and families.

Top experts, including leading mesothelioma doctors, surgeons, oncologists, lawyers and researchers, review and fact-check all our content to ensure medical, legal and scientific accuracy and reliability. Through these efforts, The Mesothelioma Center has built a community of survivors, specialists and advocates dedicated to guiding families throughout their mesothelioma journeys.

